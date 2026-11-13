Moderate School Board Candidates Win Decisively in Orange and Davis Counties

Moderate and progressive school board candidates secured decisive victories in Orange, Davis, and Inland Empire counties, rejecting conservative challengers on issues like gender identity and fiscal responsibility ahead of the Dec 3 certification.

Left-leaning and moderate candidates won decisively in several key California school board elections more than a week after a broader political shift swept the nation. Unofficial results indicate that progressive and establishment incumbents are leading comfortably in contested races across diverse regions, from the moderate-leaning Orange Unified School District to the conservative stronghold of the Inland Empire. These victories represent a significant rejection of far-right platforms focused on gender identity debates and parents' rights that dominated several local campaigns. County officials have until December 3 to officially certify these election results, but the current tallies suggest a solid retention of power by candidates who oppose the most contentious cultural issues.

Orange Unified Incumbents Defeat Conservative Challengers

In the Orange Unified School District, four moderate incumbents are far ahead of their conservative challengers in separate races, according to official Orange County election results. Board President Stephen Glass defeated challenger Jack Chang and has already declared victory, signaling a strong rejection of the conservative message. The conservative candidates had campaigned primarily on platforms of parents' rights and fiscal responsibility, but they failed to unseat the established board members. Glass stated on social media that the win confirms a commitment to keeping students first and supporting every teacher, every classified professional, and every family in the district.

Also read Poudre School District board to reconsider closing Blevins Middle School at special meeting

All four incumbents in Orange Unified are currently up by double-digit percentage points, marking a substantial margin over their opponents. This election follows last year's recall of two conservative school board members, which had previously shaken the stability of the district's governance. The decisive nature of these wins suggests that voters in Orange County may be weary of the polarization that characterized the previous year's recall efforts. The results underscore the resilience of moderate leadership in the face of organized conservative opposition.

Davis and Palo Alto Races Reject Far-Right Candidates

In Davis Unified school board race, anti-transgender candidate Beth Bourne lost decisively to incumbent Elizabeth Moon. Beth Bourne, who serves as president of the Yolo County chapter of Moms For Liberty, trails Moon by a staggering 89 percentage points in unofficial results. Bourne had previously gained notoriety by stripping down to a bikini at a school board meeting, an action that drew widespread attention but did not translate into electoral support. The massive margin of defeat highlights the limited appeal of extreme tactics in local education politics.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Palo Alto, newcomers Avery Wang and Linda Henigin are ahead in unofficial results for two available seats on the local school board. The race in Palo Alto was dominated by issues over academic standards and student welfare rather than cultural warfare. John Craig, who ran in tandem with Wang, conceded on election night, leaving Wang and Henigin as the likely winners. Wang campaigned primarily on retaining academic rigor, with a specific focus on maintaining high standards in math education. Henigin ran on a platform of improving student well-being following a recent spate of student suicides in the community. Wang described the potential victory as the beginning of a movement to prioritize educational quality and mental health support.

Inland Empire Results Signal Pushback Against Right-Wing Agenda

Unofficial results also show progressive candidates ahead in some races in the Inland Empire, a region traditionally viewed as a conservative stronghold. Several far-right school board candidates in this area ran on issues such as gender identity and parents' rights, but their performance suggests a limit to this strategy. In Temecula, school board President Joseph Komrosky trails challenger David Sola by 10 percentage points. Sola has declared victory, marking a significant shift in the local board's composition. Komrosky had previously voted to ban critical race theory in district schools and attempted to ban teaching materials that mentioned slain gay rights icon Harvey Milk. These actions drew a sharp rebuke from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who publicly opposed the restrictive measures.

Elsewhere in the Inland Empire, school board candidates in Chino Valley faced similar setbacks in local school board races. In Chino Valley Unified in San Bernardino County, two conservative school board candidates are trailing far behind their opponents. Chris Shaw, the husband of a prominent conservative figure, trails Frank Gerdine by nearly 17 percentage points. Meanwhile, Meagan Lichthart is ahead of Shaun Smith, who was backed by Shaw, by 15 percentage points. These results indicate that even in areas with strong conservative leanings, voters are rejecting candidates who focus heavily on divisive cultural issues.

Metrolink Budget Approved to Prevent Major Service Cuts

In a separate development affecting regional transportation, major service cuts at Metrolink are on hold for now thanks to a $20 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency. The Metrolink board of directors approved the agency's $420 million budget on Friday, avoiding the reductions that had been threatened earlier in the year. Tom Schamber, chief financial officer at Metrolink, stated at the board meeting that their customers were spared the disappointment and frustration of losing the service they rely on to travel the region for business and pleasure. This approval ensures that commuter rail services will continue at their current levels for the upcoming fiscal period.

Advertisement

Metrolink staff have worked on this year's budget since last September, navigating a series of financial challenges that threatened the agency's stability. The agency had pointed to slowing fare revenue, rising costs due to inflation, and low ridership numbers as the primary drivers of its budget troubles. The budget had been approved on a quarterly basis since June while staff worked out the details of the annual financial plan. The injection of the $20 million grant provides immediate relief and allows the agency to maintain its operations without imposing fare hikes or reducing route frequency. This financial support highlights the state's commitment to preserving regional transit infrastructure despite economic headwinds.

Context and Implications for California Education

EdSource is an independent nonprofit organization that provides analysis on key education issues facing California and the nation. LAist republishes articles from EdSource with permission, providing further context to these election results. The victories of moderate and progressive candidates in school board elections suggest that voters are prioritizing educational quality and stability over cultural controversy. These results may influence future campaigns and policy debates in other districts across the state.

The contrast between the school board elections and the Metrolink budget approval illustrates the varied priorities of California voters and officials. While education debates continue to be contentious, transportation issues require immediate financial intervention to maintain service levels. The upcoming certification of election results by December 3 will formalize these outcomes and set the stage for the next term of school board governance. Stakeholders in both education and transportation sectors are watching these developments closely as they plan for the future.