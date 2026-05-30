Model Sues Rainbow for Unauthorized AI Replicas in Raunchy Ads

Francheska Pujols alleges Rainbow USA used AI-generated images of her without consent after contract expired, harming her reputation.

A New York City model has filed a lawsuit against clothing retailer Rainbow USA, alleging the company used an artificial intelligence-generated replica of her likeness in sexually suggestive advertisements without her permission.

Francheska Pujols, 28, who has walked the runway at New York Swim Week and appeared on the cover of Vigour magazine, claims that after her modeling contract with Rainbow expired in March 2025, the brand continued to use AI-created images mimicking her appearance. The lawsuit, filed on May 22 in New York Supreme Court, accuses Rainbow of violating her contract, defaming her, misappropriating her image, and breaching New York's Right of Privacy Law.

Pujols seeks a jury trial and damages for the unauthorized use of her likeness. According to the legal complaint, Pujols signed a contract with Rainbow in September 2024 for a standard photoshoot. She posed against a plain white background with simple, neutral expressions. The contract allegedly permitted only minor adjustments such as cropping or stylistic alterations.

However, after the agreement ended on March 15, 2025, Rainbow reportedly created hyper-realistic AI images featuring Pujols' digital twin in raunchy poses and different settings. In one image, the AI replica wears a cropped top and cheetah print collar while lying seductively on another woman's lap holding a cocktail. Another depicts the clone in a mini denim skirt with legs spread wide over a barstool, holding a camera and a drink.

Pujols' attorney, Richard Altman, argues that these images tarnish her reputation as a high-end model and deprive her of licensing fees.

'The crudeness of these ads is wrecking Francheska's professional image,' Altman stated. Despite sending a cease-and-desist letter in March, Pujols claims Rainbow has not removed the ads from its website, digital platforms, and physical stores. The case highlights the growing tension between AI technology and model rights in the fashion industry. Legal experts say current laws lag behind technological advances.

Joshua R. Bressler, a strategic business attorney specializing in intellectual property, noted: 'Sometimes technology advances so quickly that the laws are just not able to capture the spirit of the wrong that is occurring.

' The New York Fashion Workers Act, set to take effect on June 19, will require models' written consent for the creation of digital replicas. Anthony Lupo, chairman of ArentFox Schiff and known as the 'father of fashion law,' predicts that AI will soon replace most catalogue models.

'It is going to gut the modeling industry,' Lupo said, explaining that for the 85% of fashion work that is everyday catalog modeling, customers do not care who the models are. Rainbow has denied any wrongdoing, with a spokesperson stating: 'We used our images properly and there is no violation of her rights.

' The parties are currently seeking a private resolution, according to Pujols' lawyer





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