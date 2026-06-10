Model Sues Kanye West Over Alleged Assault on Music Video Set, Sparking Debate on Art and Consent

A model alleges Kanye West attacked her on a 2010 music video set, an act his lawyers call 'artistic performance.' The lawsuit examines consent, assault, and First Amendment protections in creative works.

A model is suing Kanye West over an alleged physical and verbally abusive incident that occurred during the shooting of a 2010 music video for La Roux's song In For The Kill.

The plaintiff, Jennifer An, contends that West choked her, smeared her makeup, and inserted his fingers into her mouth while yelling about art and comparing himself to Picasso. West's legal team argues the interaction was a planned theatrical performance, intended as an homage to the film American Psycho, and thus protected as artistic expression under the First Amendment.

The lawsuit brings to the forefront complex legal and ethical debates about the boundaries of artistic freedom, consent, and the treatment of women in the entertainment industry. According to An's testimony, which she detailed in an interview with the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, she was a 24-year-old model on set, having recently appeared on America's Next Top Model. She claims she had no prior knowledge that West would be present, but his arrival caused a frenzy among the crew.

She alleges that West selected her and two other models for a scene, but after forgetting his lines, he directed the shoot elsewhere. At that point, An says West approached her, choked her with both hands, smeared her makeup across her face, and put his fingers in her mouth in a manner that felt sexually suggestive and made her feel suffocated and terrified. She further alleges that he shouted, "this is art, I'm Picasso," before leaving.

An states that no one on set intervened during the several-minute incident, and she did not resist or leave because she feared professional repercussions. Notably, neither West nor An appeared in the final released music video, and the specific scene was cut after An requested its removal. The legal proceedings have unfolded with West's attorneys filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Their central argument is that the incident constituted a form of artistic performance, referencing the violent and provocative themes of American Psycho, and therefore falls under First Amendment protections. They assert that An, as a hired model for an artistic production, implicitly consented to participate in such performance art and did not object at the time.

An's legal team counters that the act was not a consensual part of the shoot, was physically assaultive, and created a hostile environment. corroborating evidence submitted to court includes alleged text messages from La Roux (Elly Jackson) in which she reportedly apologized, called the incident "horrific," and claimed West joked about it, saying it had set women back by a decade. The case, which has not yet gone to trial, highlights the ongoing tension between creative liberty and personal safety, particularly in contexts where power imbalances may inhibit clear consent and bystander intervention





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Kanye West Lawsuit Music Video Assault Artistic Expression Legal Defense Model Jennifer An La Roux In For The Kill

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