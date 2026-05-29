Model Sue Tilley Reflects on Lucian Freud Masterpiece Heading to Auction

Sue Tilley, the model for Lucian Freud's famous painting 'Sleeping by the Lion Carpet,' discusses her experience posing for the artist as the work goes up for sale at Sotheby's with a multi-million dollar estimate.

Sue Tilley , the model for British painter Lucian Freud , posed in front of Freud's painting of her, titled Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, during an interview at Sotheby's auction house in London on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The painting, a monumental nude portrait from 1996, is regarded as one of Freud's masterpieces and is set to go up for sale at Sotheby's on June 24 with a presale estimate of 25 million to 35 million pounds ($33 million to $47 million). Tilley, now 69, has not seen any of the millions that Freud's portraits of her have fetched at auction, but she does not regret a thing.

"It did change my life," she told The Associated Press as she sat in front of the 7.5-foot-high image of herself in the auction house showroom. "Who would have thought I'd be in Sotheby's? " Freud, a grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, is renowned for his fleshy nudes of friends, family, and himself. He slathered oil paint to capture his subjects' mottled skin tones in portraits that are both unsparing and warm.

He even painted Queen Elizabeth II fully clothed. By the time of his death in 2011 at age 88, he was the most acclaimed British portrait painter of the 20th century. Tilley met Freud through her friend Leigh Bowery, the late Australian performance artist, who also posed for the painter. She recalls trudging up the stairs to Freud's London studio for sittings that involved plentiful tea and chitchat, punctuated by a good lunch.

Each portrait was the product of months of work. Of Sleeping by the Lion Carpet, Tilley says it was the most comfortable session because she was sitting up in a chair, as opposed to lying down, which got painful after a while. Tilley, who worked as a benefits supervisor and is described as having a rich laugh and an air of delight at the twists her life has taken, remains unperturbed by her image being sold to the ultra-wealthy.

She considers herself not vain and even relates to the paintings when she looks at her own legs in the morning. She loved the messy energy of Freud's studio, where he would make her a drink whisked with a dirty paintbrush and paint was everywhere. She also enjoyed hearing Freud's stories of his Bohemian youth with Cecil Beaton, Marlene Dietrich, and Judy Garland.

An earlier painting of hers, Benefits Supervisor Sleeping, sold at auction in 2008 for $33.6 million, at the time a record for a living artist.

"I was thrilled I was in The Guinness Book of Records," she said, noting that unfortunately it did not mention her name, just "Benefits Supervisor. " Still, she remains thrilled by the experience





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