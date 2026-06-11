Model Daisy Lowe Enjoys Pre-Birth Relaxation and Art Gala While Awaiting Second Child

Pregnant model Daisy Lowe indulged in a luxurious spa day at London's Hotel Café Royal before attending the Royal Academy of Arts' Summer Exhibition opening gala, showcasing her baby bump and glamorous style as she counts down to her second child's arrival. The article covers her pregnancy journey, wedding details, and family life.

Model Daisy Lowe , 37, is embracing the final weeks of her pregnancy with a serene spa retreat and a cultural evening at a prestigious art exhibition.

On Wednesday, she treated herself to a day of relaxation at the Akasha spa within London's Hotel Café Royal, sharing the experience with her Instagram followers. In a 'before' photo, she beamed while wrapped in a plush spa robe, and later posted a radiant snapshot of herself in a khaki green bikini, proudly displaying her growing baby bump. She expressed gratitude to the spa for restoring her wellbeing,captioning the post with thanks for 'having & restoring me.

' The model, who announced her second pregnancy in February, described the day as 'a moment for myself' amid her anticipation of welcoming another child with her husband, Jordan Saul. The blissful day extended into the evening as Daisy attended the opening gala for the Royal Academy of Arts' Summer Exhibition. She arrived in a figure-hugging cream and gold dress paired with glamorous heels, sharing images of her favourite artworks from the show.

The event provided a stylish pause before her impending motherhood, highlighting her continued engagement with London's cultural scene despite her pregnancy. Daisy, the daughter of singer Pearl Lowe and musician Gavin Rossdale, has kept fans updated on her journey to expanding her family. She already shares three-year-old daughter Ivy with Jordan, whom she married in a small London ceremony last June followed by a festival-themed wedding in Somerset.

The couple's relationship began during lockdown in 2020 while walking their dogs, leading to an engagement later that year and Ivy's birth in April 2023. Daisy has previously described motherhood as both challenging and immensely rewarding, sharing emotional reflections on Ivy's arrival. With her second child on the way, she continues to balance personal milestones, family life, and her public presence, offering a glimpse into the joys and preparations of a growing celebrity family





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daisy Lowe Pregnancy Spa Day Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition Wedding Motherhood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Catherine Crowned 'Epitome of Wedding Guest Chic' by Royal Fashion ExpertsPrincess Catherine has been crowned the 'epitome of wedding guest chic' by royal fashion experts, who praise her ability to dress for weddings like a royal. Princess Diana's former designer Amanda Wakeley OBE shares her tips on how to dress for wedding season like a royal, including the importance of a single 'monotone' colour scheme. Meanwhile, royal editor Rebecca English reveals her pick for the worst dressed royal wedding guest of all time.

Read more »

11 Best New Lowe's Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month — Best Life11 Best New Lowe's Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Read more »

Taylor Swift picks yellow daisy-embellished dress for surprise ‘Toy Story 5’ performanceShe performed her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” as well as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Read more »

Taylor Swift picks yellow daisy-embellished dress for surprise ‘Toy Story 5’ performanceShe performed her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” as well as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Read more »