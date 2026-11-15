Model celebrates 26th birthday without Jannik Sinner after breakup whispers

Laila Hasanovic rang in her 26th birthday this week without Jannik Sinner amid breakup rumors around the couple.

Laila Hasanovic rang in her 26th birthday this week without Jannik Sinner amid breakup rumors around the couple. The Danish model posted a series of photos of herself throughout the years along with a video of herself wearing a strapless black dress, dancing and blowing out the candles on top of a birthday cake decorated with black bows.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Feeling very blessed and lucky to be where I am today, surrounded by the best people ❤️”“Jannik gone for gift shopping …… 😂” one user commented through translation. Hasanovic and Sinner first went public with their relationship in 2025 and reports in Italy have suggested the couple has split. While Hasanovic was celebrating in Copenhagen, an Italian outlet reported Sinner was in Milan.

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In a separate post, the model was seen holding a tray of shots among friends in a sauna.

“Everyone here — my family, girlfriend, friends,” Jannik said during the trophy ceremony. “My whole team, also watching at home, thank you so much for the support. ”Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Danish model Laila Hasanovic at Billionaire Dubai, a luxury dinner show, at Mandarin Oriental Downtown on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic after he won the ATP final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on Nov. 16, 2025.

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Sinner, 25, has not played a competitive tennis match since winning his second Wimbledon title in July. The hard court season saw him pull out of various tune-up tournaments and eventually the U.S. Open due to a knee injury. His absence on tour has caused him to lose his world No. 1 ranking, which is now in the hands of US Open champ Alexander Zverev.

The Italian has been undergoing various changes in his camp, including his split with long-time coach Darren Cahill last week. The 61-year-old coach was expected to leave Sinner’s team last year, but stayed on for one more run. He will be replaced by Magnus Norman, who previously coached recently retired three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Danish model Laila Hasanovic at Billionaire Dubai, a luxury dinner show, at Mandarin Oriental Downtown on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Italy's Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic after he won the ATP final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Nov. 16, 2025.