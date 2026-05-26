Model and podcast host Olivia Ponton’s favorite books keep her on the ‘edge of her seat’

Ponton’s favorite books include authors Rebecca Yarros, Freida McFadden, Ana Huang and more.

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities are reading — whether it’s a timeless classic or the buzzy bestseller they can’t put down? Welcome to Page-Turners , where stars reveal the books that keep them hooked, inspired and up all night.

Warning: your TBR pile is about to get a lot longer.

“I love books that completely pull me out of my world and drop me into someone else’s,” she told Page Six, adding, “If I’m not fully invested… crying, stressed, in love, or on the edge of my seat, it’s not doing its job. ” The model, whose podcast is gearing up for their Season 2 premiere on June 1, said her favorite place to “disappear into a story” is when she’s on a flight or curled up on the couch with a matcha.

“This series is what got me back into reading, and it was also my very first fantasy novel, which makes it really special to me. Reading the world of Katmere Academy with Grace and slowly realizing nothing is what it seems felt so cinematic and addicting. The supernatural politics, the chosen-family dynamic, and the emotional intensity, especially around Jaxon and the secrets surrounding him, had me completely hooked.

It reminded me how immersive reading can feel when you find a world you don’t want to leave. ”“This book absolutely gut-wrenched me. It centers around a high school five-year reunion, but it’s so much deeper than nostalgia. It explores friendship, growing up, regret, and the versions of ourselves we leave behind.

I read it on the plane to Tampa before a job and showed up with puffy eyes because I was so emotionally invested in the main character and her friend group. ”without making the women feel dependent or defined by the men in their lives. Every female character is ambitious, powerful, and dominating her own world. The romance enhances their story rather than replacing it.

‘Twisted Games’ was my favorite because of the royal element, the princess and bodyguard dynamic will always hook me in. It had tension, elegance, and such high stakes, which sounds like the perfect recipe to me. I always come back to Ana’s writing style because no matter what, I know I’m going to devour her books. ”“This is the only book I’ve read twice, which says everything.

It’s a fast-paced fantasy with political tension , betrayal, and one of the best twists I’ve ever read… It makes you question who you can really trust. I love how strategic the world-building is, while keeping the book short you feel immersed into the story. ”“I read this over the summer in Mallorca, and while it’s definitely not your typical beach read, it was absolutely perfect for me to dive into.had me genuinely stressed… STRESSED.

In the best way. The pacing is sharp and twisty, and every time you think you understand what’s happening, it completely shifts. It’s one of those books that makes you physically gasp and stare at a wall with shock . ”“This book is everything I love about fantasy done right.

Basgiath War College is brutal, the dragon bond concept is so intense, and the slow-burn enemies-to-lovers tension had me completely hooked. Violet’s journey from being underestimated to proving she belongs, especially with her physical limitations, makes every trial feel personal. It was the first book I ever talked about on ‘Booked & Busy,’ which makes it especially meaningful to me.

I finished it on a plane right after that final stretch and was absolutely bawling my eyes out. I love when a book leaves me wrecked in the best way. ”





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