Model And Actress Toukie Smith Dies At 74 After Long Battle With Multiple Sclerosis

Toukie Smith, the renowned 1970s supermodel and television actress, has passed away at age 74 in New York City following a prolonged struggle with multiple sclerosis, as confirmed by her children.

Model and actress Toukie Smith has died at the age of 74, marking the end of a multifaceted career that spanned high fashion, television, and restaurant ownership. Her passing was confirmed in a statement released by her twins, Airyn and Julian Henry De Niro, who are 31 years old. The family noted that Smith passed away in a New York City hospital after enduring a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Life And Career Of Toukie Smith

Born Doris Smith on September 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, she was raised by a factory worker mother and a butcher father. Her grandmother gave her the nickname Toukie, derived from a children's record about a high-energy little red fire engine. Smith often referenced this origin story to explain her vibrant personality and boundless energy. She later attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, beginning her journey in the fashion world in 1972.

Also read Toukie Smith Dead: '227' Actor & Former Partner Of Robert De Niro Was 74

Smith became one of the most prominent figures in the 1970s runway scene, challenging the standard beauty norms of the era with her full-figured silhouette. She was declared Model of the Year by Bloomingdale's in 1978 and worked with elite designers including Versace, Yves St. Laurent, Chanel, Hubert de Givenchy, Issey Miyake, and Thierry Mugler. She also modeled for her late brother, Willi Smith, a trailblazer in street couture who died of AIDS at age 37 in 1987.

Her versatility extended beyond the runway into television and film during the late 1980s and 1990s. Smith played Angie, the assistant to a pop singer, in a recurring role on the hit crime series Miami Vice from 1987 to 1988. She also portrayed building manager Eva Rawley for two seasons of the sitcom 227 in 1989 and 1990. Her film credits included roles in Talkin' Dirty After Dark in 1991, I Like it Like That in 1994, and The Preacher's Wife in 1996 alongside Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

Advertisement

Personal Life With Robert De Niro

Smith shared a high-profile relationship with actor Robert De Niro, who is 83 years old. The two dated on and off from 1988 to 1996. During this period, they welcomed twins conceived through in vitro fertilization and delivered by a surrogate mother in October 1995. The children are named Airyn and Julian Henry De Niro. Smith was known for her candid views on her relationship with De Niro, once stating that the beauty of a private life is its privacy.

De Niro has publicly acknowledged his support for his family. In 2025, his daughter Airyn, who was assigned male at birth, came out as a transgender woman. Smith had been a supportive figure in her children's lives, with De Niro also expressing support for Airyn's identity. The family remains connected through their children, who are now adults navigating their own public and private lives.

Culinary Ventures And Community Impact

After semi-retiring from acting, Smith opened a Southern fine dining restaurant named Toukie's in 1994. Located at 220 West Houston Street in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, the establishment was a collaboration with De Niro. The restaurant operated until 1998, but it left a lasting mark on the local community. Smith was known for her signature red lipstick and her warm hospitality, often greeting guests with a kiss that served as a memorable brand of her presence.

Smith's passion for food began earlier in her career with a catering business called Toukie's Taste, which lasted for three years. The business once supplied a feast for the wedding anniversary of Sean Penn and Madonna in the 1980s. Famed model-activist Bethann Hardison, 84, recalled how Smith used her restaurant and her presence to create a welcoming community. Hardison noted that the joy of hosting was the primary drive for Smith, who valued connection and togetherness above all else.

Advertisement

Legacy And Final Moments

Smith's life was defined by her ability to defy expectations and carve out multiple successful paths. She was often referred to as a cyclone of dizzy charm, a descriptor that captured her vibrant spirit. Her colorful hair, which she described as an accessory, changed frequently, featuring shades of orange, black, blue, white, and purple. This attention to personal style complemented her professional achievements across fashion, entertainment, and culinary arts.

Her passing has been mourned by friends, colleagues, and fans who remember her contributions to breaking barriers in the modeling industry and her charm on screen. The statement from her children highlights the courage she showed in her final years. Smith's legacy endures through her family, her body of work, and the community she built in New York City. Her story remains a testament to resilience, creativity, and the power of staying true to oneself.