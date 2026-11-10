Model-Actress Toukie Smith Dies at 74 After MS Battle

Model-actress Toukie Smith, known for Vogue and Miami Vice roles, has passed away at 74. Her twins Airyn and Julian De Niro confirmed her death following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Model-actress Toukie Smith passed away at the age of 74 in a New York City hospital after enduring a prolonged and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. The renaissance woman, celebrated for her distinctive presence in the fashion industry and her roles in iconic television series, died recently, leaving behind a legacy of artistic versatility and cultural impact.

Her passing was confirmed by her thirty-one-year-old twins, Airyn and Julian Henry De Niro, who released a statement honoring their mother. Toukie Smith shared her children with former partner actor Robert De Niro, with whom she dated intermittently between 1988 and 1996. The twins, who were conceived via in vitro fertilization and delivered by a surrogate in October 1995, have since become public figures in their own right.

Also read Toukie Smith, Top Runway Model and ‘227’ Actress, Dies at 74

Early Life and Fashion Career

Born Doris Smith on September 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, she grew up as the daughter of a factory worker mother and a butcher father. Her enduring nickname, Toukie, was bestowed by her grandmother and derived from a children's record featuring a high-energy little red fire engine. Smith described herself as always possessing that same vibrant energy.

She moved to New York City in 1972 to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she established herself in the fashion world. By 1978, she was declared Model of the Year by Bloomingdale's. She modeled for elite designers including Versace, Yves St. Laurent, Chanel, Hubert de Givenchy, Issey Miyake, and Thierry Mugler. She also worked with her late brother, Willi Smith, who died of AIDS at age 37 in 1987.

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Television and Acting Roles

Toukie Smith transitioned to acting with a recurring role as Angie, the assistant to pop singer Caitlin Davies, on the hit crime series Miami Vice from 1987 to 1988. She later played building manager Eva Rawley for two seasons of the sitcom 227, airing in 1989 and 1990 opposite Marla Gibbs and Jackée Harry.

Her film credits included roles in the cult hits Talkin' Dirty After Dark in 1991 and I Like it Like That in 1994. She also appeared in the major studio release The Preacher's Wife in 1996 alongside Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Smith emphasized her commitment to acting, stating that she considered herself an actress first, not just a model.

Restaurant Ventures and Legacy

After semi-retiring from acting, Smith opened her Southern fine dining restaurant, Toukie's, in 1994 at 220 West Houston Street in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood alongside Robert De Niro. The establishment, which closed in 1998, was known for its warmth and the signature red lipstick kisses she gave guests. She also ran a catering business called Toukie's Taste for three years in the 1980s.

Smith remained active in the community until her final days. Her daughter Airyn De Niro made headlines in 2025 after coming out as a transgender woman. The family, including Robert De Niro and their other child Julian De Niro, has been widely recognized for their support. The fashion community, including figure Bethann Hardison, remembers Toukie Smith for her joy in hosting and her ability to create a welcoming space for all.