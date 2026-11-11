Model Abdallah Diaby Declares Exit From Fashion After $1M Boutique Heist

Former model Abdallah Diaby, accused of a $1 million luxury clothing theft, asserts he has quit modeling and will not accept a plea deal, with trial set for January 27.

Abdallah Diaby, a 21‑year‑old former model, walked into the New York Supreme Criminal Court on Tuesday wearing a brown trench coat and a black pinstripe suit, announcing that he has quit modeling after being charged with a $1 million theft from the SoHo boutique 4Gseller.

Details of the Alleged $1Million Theft

Police allege that on 10 December 2024, Diaby and two co‑conspirators entered 4Gseller wearing construction‑worker disguises. The trio allegedly used a ladder to scale the building, broke into the store, and fled with more than a seven‑figure value of merchandise in less than five minutes.

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Theft charges now include first‑degree grand larceny, first‑degree criminal possession of stolen property, third‑degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief with intent to damage property. Prosecutors highlighted that a plea deal of one to three years in prison had been offered in September, but Diaby declined the offer during today's hearing.

Diaby's Response and Legal Representation

During the hearing, Diaby was represented by a stand‑in attorney because his usual lawyer, Daniel Ollen, was unavailable. When Judge Althea Drysdale asked if he had consulted the new lawyer, Diaby answered that he had not had a chance. The judge noted that a follow‑up session would be scheduled after the attorney could confer with Diaby.

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Diaby told reporters that he was feeling "Okay, I guess" before the proceedings and confirmed that he is no longer working for the New York modelling agency Two MGMT. He also stated that he will not accept the plea deal, opting instead to proceed to trial on 27 January 2025.

Co‑Conspirators and Upcoming Proceedings

Other defendants include Ebrima Bayo, 20, and Treasure Gyamfi, 18, who face separate charges. Bayo's next hearing is scheduled for 1 December 2024. Prosecutors have requested that Diaby's case be consolidated with the co‑conspirators' cases.

Diaby has been on supervised release since his arraignment nine months ago. He maintained an active Instagram presence with nearly 90,000 followers throughout his legal proceedings.

Impact on Diaby's Career and the Fashion Community

Following the arrest, Diaby's association with Two MGMT ended, and he has ceased modelling work. The Fashion Community has expressed concern over the potential erosion of public trust in modelling agencies and their role in securing model conduct.

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The trial set for 27 January 2025 will determine whether Diaby faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the first‑degree grand larceny charge. The outcome will also influence how fashion agencies manage talent with legal entanglements in the future.