Moda Operandi Introduces an Exclusive Multibrand Holiday Capsule Curated by Olympia of Greece

Some of the brands featured are Conner Ives, Rodarte, Simkhai, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

as contributing editor in February 2025 and following her successful debut collaboration with DL 1961 in August, the collection brings together an international roster of designers to capture her distinctive approach to after-dark dressing for the 2026 holiday party season.

Connor Ives’ exclusive fur-trimmed robe and silk minidress for “A Night Out With Olympia,” worn by Olympia of Greece. The capsule brings together 14 brands from around the world, including Arcina Ori, Francoise, DL 1961, Alfie, La Vesta, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Simkhai, De La Vali, Conner Ives, Rodarte, Nour Hammour, Swedish Stockings, Pura Ute and footwear from Kiana Ghavidel.

Also read Apple introduces new App Store age rating guidance for dating apps and location sharing

Each designer worked closely with Olympia to create exclusive pieces that reflect both their individual design signatures and her eclectic personal style.

“Every piece is something I’d actually wear on a night out, but I didn’t want anything to feel like it could only be worn to a party,” said Princess Olympia of Greece. “I love the idea of throwing one of the jackets over jeans, or wearing the separates together in a really maximalist way and then breaking them up with something simple. It’s bohemian, it’s fun, it’s very me.

Advertisement

I wanted clothes that you can have a good time in, without feeling like you’re trying too hard. ”The assortment reflects the eclectic mix of designers and styles that define her curated “Olympia’s Closet” page on Moda Operandi.

“The best part was getting to work with designers I genuinely love and wear, many of whom are also close friends, to create pieces together from the very beginning,” said Olympia. “I wanted each designer to do what they do best, but with my own little twist. Some pieces were inspired by vintage finds, others by favorite archival designs, and everything was created with the way I actually get dressed in it.

I love mixing things that don’t necessarily go together, and I wanted the collection to have that same spirit. ”The collection runs the gamut from the unapologetic sex appeal of Ludovic de Saint Sernin to the romantic femininity of Rodarte to the inventive, vintage-inflected sensibility of Connor Ives. Spanning ready-to-wear, statement outerwear, lingerie-inspired separates, hosiery and footwear, the collection offers a complete wardrobe for the holiday social calendar and beyond.

One of the standout pieces is a new iteration of Conner Ives’ iconic robe coat. There’s also glittering party dresses from Rodarte, an elegant silk dress from Arcina Ori, a playful feather-trimmed mini from Simkhai, and sensual lace designs from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Outerwear features a jacket and coordinating miniskirt from Nour Hammour, a faux fur-trimmed coat from La Vesta, and a chinoiserie-inspired jacket Aird with matching hot shorts from De La Vali.

Olympia of Greece in the embroidered silk top and midi skirt from Conner Ives for “A Night Out With Olympia. ”“There’s a real opportunity to rethink what holiday dressing looks like for a new generation of luxury shoppers,” said April Hennig, president of Moda Operandi.

“Our clients come to Moda to discover designers and pieces they can’t find anywhere else, and Olympia has an incredible instinct for what’s exciting and relevant in fashion right now. This collection brings those worlds together pairing the creativity of some of the industry’s most compelling names with a range of price points that speak to both our established designer client and a young audience discovering Moda through Olympia.

Advertisement

It’s an expression of what we do best: bringing together exceptional designs, a distinct point of view, and fashion that feels genuinely special. ” “Olympia is a close friend, and I’ve always loved the way she puts a look together,” said Connor Ives.

“She’ll wear one of my fur robes with a baseball cap and jeans, then somehow turn the same look into something she’d wear to dinner. It’s an art, and she’s really good at it. For this collection, we drew inspiration from our nights out together in New York, imagining the pieces she’d reached for when getting dressed for an evening downtown. Rich colors, beautiful fabrics, a little drama — pieces you fall in love with on impulse and keep forever.

” Laura Mulleavy, cofounder of Rodarte, said, “We wanted to create pieces that would come alive in evening light. Silk charmeuse, lace, and embroidered velvet have such beautiful depth and movement, especially in rich, bold colors. Olympia has an effortless sense of style and approaches dressing as a form of self-expression, which really resonated with us. For the holidays, we love the idea of something that feels both timeless and of the moment — romantic, eye-catching and little unexpected.

” “Olympia knows exactly what ‘It’ girls want to wear right now, and she’s brought together the designers everyone is talking about to create the sort of clothes you buy before you’ve even been invited anywhere. Of course, the fact that everyone suddenly has 13 parties to attend in December doesn’t hurt, and unlike most ‘festive attire,’ these are pieces you’ll still want to wear come January,” saidRounding out the capsule is a limited-edition beauty bag, curated by celebrity makeup artist Min Min Ma, a longtime favorite of both Olympia and Santo Domingo.

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers