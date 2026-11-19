MP Calum Miller warns that MoD Bicester asylum construction could begin before High Court review, drawing criticism from Home Office minister Anna Turley and local officials over costs and safety.

Calum Miller, the Member of Parliament for Bicester and Woodstock, has issued a stark warning regarding the proposed asylum accommodation centre at the former Ministry of Defence site in MoD Bicester. Miller stated that construction on the facility could commence as early as January, with the centre potentially opening its doors to residents by April. This accelerated timeline comes before the High Court has issued a final ruling on the legality of the project, a situation that raises significant concerns about potential financial waste for taxpayers.

Construction Timeline and Planning Approval

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner recently approved full planning permission to convert the MoD Bicester army barracks into asylum accommodation. This decision was communicated to the local MP during a meeting with Border Security Minister Anna Turley. According to the updated schedule provided by the Home Office, the physical construction of the site would begin in January, allowing for a rapid operational launch by April. This aggressive timeframe has been met with skepticism from local representatives who question the feasibility of such a swift turnaround.

Also read Home Office Closes Highfield House and Cresta Court Asylum Hotels

The local MP received this information directly during discussions with Home Office minister Anna Turley. Miller emphasized that the proposed schedule is highly ambitious and potentially unrealistic given the current state of the infrastructure. The site currently lacks essential connections for water and electricity supplies, which must be established before any occupancy can occur. These physical necessities form a critical part of the argument against the proposed January start date for construction works.

Campaign group Wrong Plan, Wrong Site has already taken legal steps by applying for a judicial review of the plans. The case remains unheard at the High Court as of this week. If the government proceeds with construction before the court issues its ruling, there is a substantial risk that public funds could be spent on works at a site that may ultimately be deemed unlawful. This potential outcome underscores the financial stakes involved in the timing of the decision-making process.

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Political Clash Over Safety and Costs

Border security minister Anna Turley has defended the necessity of the camp, stating that it is designed to move asylum seekers out of expensive hotels. She described the facility as self-contained, providing basic services and 24/7 security with CCTV to minimize the need for residents to leave the site. Turley argued that this approach offers a more secure and controlled environment compared to the temporary hotel accommodations currently in use across the country.

However, shadow women and equalities minister Joy Morrissey strongly condemned the decision, accusing the government of endangering the women and girls in Piddington. Morrissey highlighted the horrific crimes committed by illegal migrants in other locations and argued that the government ignored local opinion and police warnings. She specifically noted that the village of Piddington has only 350 residents, making the prospect of housing 1,250 men a significant disruption and potential safety risk.

The planning application for the MoD Bicester site received 3,177 objections from the local community, with only a single expression of support. Morrissey asserted that ministers got the decision categorically wrong by using emergency powers to bypass local planning scrutiny. She insisted that the government would face long-term consequences for imposing this facility on a small village without prior consultation or adequate assessment of the social impact on residents.

Operational Feasibility and Financial Concerns

Calum Miller criticized the government for slipping the decision through after the House rose on Thursday, arguing that the operational costs could exceed £1 billion over ten years. In a letter summarizing his meeting, Miller stated that the Home Office aims to complete its full business case and secure a final ministerial decision by the end of 2026. He challenged the government to publish this business case so local people can understand the true costs and the justification for the project.

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Turley responded by dismissing the concerns about crime rates, citing the experience at the Wethersfield site in Essex. She noted that the chief constable of Essex Police stated on September 11 that crime linked to Wethersfield is very low and there is no reason for public concern. Turley characterized the Conservative opposition's stance as having 'brass neck,' suggesting they should reflect on the decisions made by their previous government when opening similar camps in Wethersfield and Crowborough.

The government has pledged to end the use of hotels for migrants and utilize former military sites instead. Alongside MoD Bicester, sites at Barnham in Norfolk and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire have also been identified for potential use. However, it is believed that final decisions on these additional sites have not yet been made. The controversy surrounding MoD Bicester remains a focal point in the broader debate over asylum accommodation policy and local community impact.