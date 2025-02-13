Mobley, Parrish Lead Ohio State Past Washington 93-69

John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish scored 21 points apiece as Ohio State cruised to a 93-69 victory over Washington. The Buckeyes led for most of the game, extending their lead to as many as 28 points.

John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish each scored 21 points to lead Ohio State to a 93-69 victory over Washington on Wednesday night. Bruce Thornton added 17 points and reserve Aaron Bradshaw chipped in 12 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Ohio State improved to 15-10 overall and 7-7 in Big Ten play. Reserve DJ Davis, Zoom Diallo, and Tyler Harris each scored 14 points for Washington, which fell to 12-12 and 3-10 in conference.

The Huskies' lone lead came on Diallo's layup 24 seconds into the game. Sean Stewart's tip-in gave Ohio State its first double-digit lead at 26-17 with 9:45 left before halftime. Parrish's four-point play with 3:55 before the break made it 43-31, and the Buckeyes led by double digits for the remainder of the game. Parrish added a three-point play and Mobley sank a 3 for an 18-point lead. Ohio State went into halftime up 51-36. Thornton's 3 with 17:38 remaining gave Ohio State its first 20-plus point lead at 59-38. Mobley made two free throws with 5:52 to go for an 86-56 advantage





