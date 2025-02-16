Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to NBA Skills Challenge Victory

The Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the NBA Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody and Draymond Green in the final round.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley and guard Donovan Mitchell teamed up to win the NBA Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night in San Francisco. The duo defeated the Golden State Warriors pair of Moses Moody and Draymond Green in the final round. The victory came after San Antonio Spurs duo Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul were disqualified for allegedly attempting to cheat the rules in the obstacle course.

The course involved players quickly navigating stations with various passing and shooting drills.The Cavaliers clocked in at 1 minute, 0.3 seconds in the final round, effortlessly sinking almost all of their shots from three different spots on the floor on their first attempt. While Moody sailed through the first round for the Warriors, Green struggled with the challenge. He missed all three chest passes and had difficulty making his shots, ultimately failing to reach the final two stations before time ran out. He couldn't match the time set by Cleveland.Wembanyama and Paul, who went first in the opening round, faced heavy boos from the crowd for seemingly not making genuine attempts on their shots, instead just tossing the balls off the racks. Their disqualification followed. The rookie team of Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr also fell short in the first round, finishing with a time of 1:20.6, 1.2 seconds behind the Cavaliers





