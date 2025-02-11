Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Commanding Victory Over Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 128-107. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 23. De'Andre Hunter impressed in his debut with 12 points and strong defense.

Evan Mobley led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a dominant 128-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, scoring 28 points and showcasing the team's offensive firepower. Fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell contributed 23 points and eight assists, while the Cavaliers' recent acquisition, De'Andre Hunter, impressed in his debut with 12 points and impactful defense.

The Cavaliers started the game with an explosive 16-0 run, establishing control early and leaving the Timberwolves struggling to catch up. Hunter's arrival fills a significant need for Cleveland, providing a versatile wing defender for the playoffs. He seamlessly integrated into the starting lineup, replacing the injured Max Strus. His first basket for the Cavaliers, a 3-pointer, extended their lead to 40-16 in the second quarter. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, faced a difficult start, missing their first 16 shots and scoring only 12 points in the first quarter. All-Star Anthony Edwards valiantly tried to rally Minnesota with 44 points, but it was not enough to overcome the Cavaliers' early dominance.Jarrett Allen contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, further solidifying their winning performance. The victory improved the Cavaliers' home record to 25-4 and marked a positive step towards securing a strong playoff position. The Cavaliers' next game is against Toronto before the All-Star break, while the Timberwolves will face Milwaukee on Wednesday





