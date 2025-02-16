Mobley and Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Victory in NBA Skills Challenge

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell claimed victory in the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off All-Star weekend in style, securing their first trophies of the season in the NBA Skills Challenge . Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell showcased their versatility in the four-team, two-man competition on Saturday night in San Francisco, outlasting Team Warriors in the final round. For Mobley, the win marked his second career All-Star trophy, adding to his 2022 Skills Challenge victory with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

For Mitchell, this was his first piece of All-Star silverware since capturing the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest title. Team Cavs entered the final round against Team Warriors, who had posted the best first-round time behind their home crowd’s energy. But Mobley and Mitchell made an adjustment to be quick yet precise with their shots to decrease their time. Mobley’s ability to navigate the obstacle course and his shot-making was the difference, reminiscent of his rookie-year win, while Mitchell’s elite passing abilities allowed him to easily move through the course and allowed Cleveland’s duo to separate themselves down the stretch. One trophy down — now they can watch their All-Star teammate as Garland participates in the 3-point Contest before they get to the All-Star Game on Sunday and then the focus shifts back to chasing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley Donovan Mitchell

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to NBA Skills Challenge VictoryThe Cleveland Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the NBA Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors' Moses Moody and Draymond Green in the final round.

Read more »

Mitchell and Mobley help Cavaliers pull away from Wizards, 134-124Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, Evan Mobley added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late for a 134-124 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Read more »

Mitchell and Mobley help Cavaliers pull away from Wizards, 134-124Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, Evan Mobley added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late for a 134-124 victory over the Washington Wizards. Jordan Poole scored a career-high 45 points for the NBA-worst Wizards, who were trying to extend a season-best winning streak to four games.

Read more »

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Commanding Victory Over TimberwolvesThe Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 128-107. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 23. De'Andre Hunter impressed in his debut with 12 points and strong defense.

Read more »

Mobley, Mitchell Lead Cavaliers to Dominant Win Over TimberwolvesThe Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-107 on Monday night, led by dominant performances from Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs jumped out to a huge lead early, fueled by the addition of De'Andre Hunter and stifling defense.

Read more »

Cavs' Mitchell, Mobley to Team Up in NBA All-Star Skills ChallengeDonovan Mitchell's excitement over playing in the NBA All-Star Game with teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley led to the announcement that they will compete in the Skills Challenge together. This will be Mobley's second consecutive appearance in the event, having won it in 2022 with Garland and Jarrett Allen. Team Cavs hopes to make history as the first team to win the challenge twice.

Read more »