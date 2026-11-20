'MobLand' Season 3 is officially in production, with Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren all reprising their roles for the crime family saga.

Kieran Culkin Reveals He’s Reuniting With ‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong On MovieCameras are rolling as Paramount+ premiered the final episode of Season 2, with the Harrigans facing an existential threat from Johnny Flynn’s diabolical rival mobster Frankie Cooper.after a meeting in London between Hardy, Butterworth, and series executive producer David C. Glasser, where they hashed things out.

On Hardy, he added: “I love the dude. I love Tom Hardy. I’m a massive fan of the man’s work. Truly.

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”is commissioned by Paramount+ and executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox. It is produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Season 2 stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. Imax Inks Big UK Deal With Showcase As Mooky Greidinger Resurfaces