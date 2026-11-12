MobLand Season 3 Renewal Confirmed Brosnan Mirren and Hardy Return for Paramount+ Crime Saga

Paramount+ officially renews MobLand for a third season featuring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy. The crime thriller will return with 10 episodes potentially arriving in September 2027 after filming begins in November.

Paramount+ has officially confirmed that the hit crime thriller series MobLand will return for a third season. This renewal announcement arrived on September 3, approximately two months before the second season premiered on September 18. The streaming service revealed that original executive producer and director Guy Ritchie remains on board to helm the project.

Core Cast Returns After Dispute Resolution

The renewal seals the returns of the show's three primary stars: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy. Brosnan portrays crime family patriarch Conrad Harrigan, while Mirren plays his wife Maeve Harrigan. Tom Hardy takes on the role of Harry Da Souza, a character central to the series' intense narrative. These key figures have been confirmed to return despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

Also read Best Movies Like Mobland: Top Crime Films With Tom Hardy And Guy Ritchie

Initial speculation had suggested that Hardy might not continue after the second season wrapped production. Reports in late May 2026 claimed the actor had been fired from the project. However, publications later clarified at the end of June that Hardy would indeed be returning. This decision followed the resolution of alleged disputes between the actor and the series showrunner, Jez Butterworth.

Production Schedule and Episode Count Details

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren provided fresh insights into the upcoming season during an interview with Deadline. They discussed the trajectory of the second season finale and previewed details for the third outing. Brosnan confirmed that the third season will consist of 10 total episodes, aligning with the structure of the first two seasons.

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Despite the full series commitment, the cast has only received scripts for the first three episodes of the new season. Helen Mirren noted that they have no idea where the story will ultimately go, describing the project as a great and fabulous adventure. Brosnan added that they are working with limited script access at this current stage of production.

Filming for the third season is set to begin in November. Brosnan previously revealed this timeline to ScreenRant, although a formal production start date has not yet been officially announced. The production team aims to maintain momentum despite previous challenges. Brosnan noted that the second season faced struggles with scripts coming in late, yet it still debuted within a year of filming starting.

Release Timeline and Future Outlook

Based on previous production-to-release timelines, MobLand season 3 could potentially premiere as early as September 2027. This projection assumes that production on the next ten episodes begins this November and follows the efficient schedule established by the first two seasons. However, Paramount+ has not yet confirmed an intended release window for the return of the Guy Ritchie crime show.

More returning cast members are expected to be unveiled by Paramount+ after the second season finale airs. The finale is scheduled to broadcast on Friday, November 20. Until then, fans will wait for further updates on the Harrigan family saga and the next chapter of the crime drama that has captivated audiences on Paramount+.