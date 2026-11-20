Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan resume filming MobLand season 3. Paramount+ crime drama hits new IMDb high with season 2 finale.

Production officially commenced on the third season of the British crime drama MobLand with lead actor Tom Hardy returning to his role as Harry da Souza. Co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are also back in their respective roles as Maeve and Conrad Harrigan, leading the powerful Harrigan crime family. This confirms that the initial reports of Hardy being fired from the series were entirely incorrect.

Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Cast

Early rumors suggested that Tom Hardy had been fired from MobLand or had quit the project following alleged disputes with cast members and executive producer David Glasser. Writer Jez Butterworth was also cited in these unverified reports as being involved in the tensions. Those claims have now been officially disproven as Hardy begins filming for the upcoming season alongside his fellow stars.

Also read ‘MobLand’ Season 3 Starts Shooting With Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan publicly declared their support for Hardy, emphasizing his importance to the series. Creator Ronan Bennett and executive producer Guy Ritchie, who directed the opening episodes of the show, also reportedly intervened to ensure Hardy remained with the project. Fans have widely shared their appreciation for Hardy, noting that his performance is a key strength of the MobLand franchise.

Season 2 Achieves Highest Ratings Scores

The announcement of the new season comes as MobLand season 2 reached its peak critical acclaim. The ninth episode, titled Nervous Breakdown, earned the series its highest IMDb score to date, reaching an 8.7 out of 10 rating. This episode featured intense storylines involving Tom Hardy, Johnny Flynn, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren as their characters entered dangerous territory.

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Critical reception for the second season also saw a major boost, achieving a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 21 reviews. ScreenRant critic Greg MacArthur described the shift from the first to the second season by stating that while season 1 was an uphill battle to reclaim the throne, season 2 depicts the spiraling aftermath of that victory. This narrative depth has clearly resonated with both critics and audiences.

Future Release Date and New Cast Threats

Paramount+ has not yet unveiled an official release date for MobLand season 3, but industry indicators point toward a potential late 2027 premiere. The series originally began as a prequel to Showtime's Ray Donovan before evolving into its own distinct narrative under Guy Ritchie's production. It has since become Paramount+'s biggest global series launch, breaking multiple platform records.

The current season also introduces new narrative challenges for the Harrigan family. The arrival of rival mobster Frankie Cooper brings a fresh and significant threat to the established order. The rest of the MobLand cast, including Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, and Toby Jones, continues to support the central storylines as production moves forward.