Mobland season 3 filming is underway with Tom Hardy returning, raising hopes for a Taboo season 2 sequel following the hit crime drama's second run.

Paramount+ has officially confirmed that Mobland Season 3 is currently in active production. This development guarantees that the hit crime drama series is moving forward despite previous behind-the-scenes conflicts. Tom Hardy is set to return to lead the cast, ensuring the continuation of one of the most compelling crime dramas on television today. This news provides immediate assurance for fans who felt a void after the wrap of season two.

The ongoing filming of Mobland Season 3 indicates that the network and producers are fully committed to maintaining the high standards set by its predecessor. The show has established itself as a top-tier entry in the crime drama genre largely due to its exceptional ensemble cast. Hardy remains a central driving force behind the series, but he is supported by veteran actors including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. Their collective performances have been described as phenomenal, creating a narrative depth that resonates with critics and audiences alike.

Also read MobLand Season 2 Renewal: Guy Ritchie Crime Drama Hits Streaming Milestone

Hardy, especially, is undoubtedly one of the biggest driving forces behind the series' success as a compelling drama. He stars as Harry Da Souza, a character who navigates lethal traps set by ruthless power brokers in contemporary London. While the character is relatively straightforward in his actions, the stakes remain incredibly high. The show avoids romanticizing crime, instead delving into dark family legacies and secrets that define the modern criminal underworld.

For viewers seeking similar intensity while waiting for Mobland, Steven Knight's Taboo offers a perfect thriller fix. Both series are set in London but explore radically different timelines. Mobland operates in the present day, focusing on modern criminal syndicates, while Taboo is set in 1814. Despite the historical distance, both shows feature Tom Hardy as a morally complex strategist who consistently stays ahead of his rivals.

Advertisement

In Taboo, Hardy plays James Delaney, a character described as feral, intimidating, and unpredictable. Delaney weaponizes manipulation to turn colonial figures against each other, creating a dynamic that resembles a combination of Sherlock Holmes and Hannibal Lecter. This contrast adds a layer of mysticism and bleakness that distinguishes the earlier series from the more grounded Mobland. Taboo also delves deep into dark family legacies, revealing the truth about Delaney's father and his mysteries.

Taboo was initially a passion project for Tom Hardy, his father Chips Hardy, and co-creator Steven Knight. The trio intended to continue the series, leading to early developments for a second season. However, Taboo Season 2 has remained in development hell for over a decade. Hardy recently confirmed via Pop Drop that a second season is still happening, though no concrete release date or production timeline has been announced.

The long gap since the first season's release has raised concerns among fans about the viability of its return. The first season ended with a well-rounded finale but left enough narrative room for at least one more season. As Mobland Season 3 gains momentum, attention is shifting toward whether Taboo will also find new production strength.

Despite the hiatus, Taboo retains a strong cult following, and many viewers expect it to receive the long-term treatment that Mobland is currently enjoying. Fans hope that the unresolved vision of James Delaney will finally be realized, capitalizing on the renewed interest generated by Hardy's current success. The gritty backdrop of 19th-century London continues to captivate audiences who appreciate Hardy's specific acting style and narrative choices.