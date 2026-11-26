Gregg Sulkin is the first new cast addition for MobLand Season 3. Production has begun on the Paramount+ crime thriller as the series expands its ensemble.

Production on the third season of the Paramount+ crime thriller MobLand has officially commenced, marking a significant milestone for the series. Gregg Sulkin has been confirmed as the first new cast addition to join the ensemble for the upcoming installment.

Gregg Sulkin Joins MobLand Season 3 Cast

Gregg Sulkin joins the MobLand Season 3 cast in an undisclosed recurring role, making him the first new actor to be officially added to the production team for the upcoming season. This casting news confirms that the series is continuing its expansion of the supporting character roster as it moves forward with filming.

Also read 'MobLand' Adds 'The Forsytes' Actor Gregg Sulkin For Season 3

Actor Background And Recent Television Roles

Gregg Sulkin will likely be best known to a generation of television viewers for his work opposite Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, in which he played werewolf Mason Greybeck. He recently reprised this specific role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, maintaining his connection to that popular franchise.

In recent years, the actor has taken on considerably different roles, appearing in two World War II dramas, World on Fire and Tyler Perry's The Six Triple Eight. His filmography demonstrates a deliberate shift toward more serious and historical genres compared to his earlier teen-centric television work.

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MobLand Series Context And Established Cast

Given where we left Tom Hardy at the end of the second season of MobLand, the last thing Harry Da Souza probably needs in his life is more people to contend with. The Paramount+ crime thriller has managed to assemble quite the cast over the course of its first two seasons, creating a dense network of antagonists and allies.

There is something particularly enjoyable about watching Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play two people you would absolutely want nothing to do with in real life. Their presence on the show adds a layer of sophisticated menace that complements the gritty tone established by the lead characters and the showrunners.

Next Steps And Production Timeline

With production on the third season having gotten underway last week, we now know who will be joining the existing ensemble when the series returns to Paramount+. The inclusion of Sulkin suggests that the narrative will introduce new external pressures or power dynamics for the central characters to navigate.

Sulkin is also set to join the third season of The Forsytes, the British period drama based on the novels of John Galsworthy. This dual commitment highlights his active presence in the current television landscape as he balances projects across different genres and international productions.