Paramount+ crime drama MobLand Season 3 officially adds Gregg Sulkin to the ensemble cast as production begins. Details on his character and release date.

Paramount+ crime series MobLand has officially welcomed Gregg Sulkin to the cast for its upcoming third season. The addition marks a significant expansion of the ensemble for the show, which was created by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Guy Ritchie. Production for the new season began last week following the official renewal announcement made in September.

New Cast Member Joins MobLand Season 3

Gregg Sulkin becomes the first newly announced cast member to board the series for the third installment. He joins in an as yet undisclosed recurring role, expanding the already star-studded lineup. The core cast includes Tom Hardy as North London mob fixer Harry Da Souza, alongside Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, Janet McTeer, Mandeep Dillan, and Toby Jones.

Also read MobLand Season 2 Finale Confirms Harry Da Souza Tragic End

Sulkin brings a career spanning two full decades to the production. He appeared in his first movie, Sixty Six, when he was just fourteen years old in 2006. His early career featured numerous young adult and teen properties on both big and small screens. Notable roles include appearances in Wizards of Waverly Place opposite Selena Gomez, Pretty Little Liars with Lucy Hale, and Status Update alongside Ross Lynch.

Sulkin's Career Trajectory and Recent Roles

The English actor played werewolf and love interest Mason Greybeck on eighteen episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place between 2010 and 2012. Sulkin recently reprised this role in the Disney Channel sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Despite this recent return, he has largely stepped away from teen-centric roles in the 2020s to pursue more mature projects.

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His recent work includes a role in the Jonah Hauer-King World War II drama World on Fire. He also returned to that historical period in Tyler Perry's World War II drama The Six Triple Eight. Additionally, he is scheduled to battle deadly spiders in the 2026 horror-thriller titled Spiders. Sulkin has also joined the cast of the Victorian period drama The Forsytes for its third season.

Season 3 Plot and Character Dynamics

While specific details about Sulkin's character remain under wraps, his arrival coincides with a period of disarray in the MobLand universe. The season two finale saw Harry Da Souza's wife, Jan De Souza, potentially perish in a car explosion intended to kill Harry. The hit was orchestrated by Harrigan crime family scion Eddie, played by Anson Boon.

This event is expected to lead Harry to question his loyalties in the upcoming season. A new character played by the 34-year-old Sulkin could represent a new crime family attempting to move into the territory. Alternatively, his presence is likely to threaten to widen the rift between Harry and the Harrigan family. This conflict is predicted to be the central throughline of the season.

Production Updates and Release Expectations

Reports suggesting that Tom Hardy had disputes with co-stars, showrunner Jez Butterworth, and producer David Glasser were later disproven. Hardy remains a central figure in the season three narrative. The production is currently underway with the expanded cast and continues to build on the complex dynamics established in previous seasons.

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MobLand does not have an official release date for its third season just yet. Industry expectations suggest a release by the end of 2027. The series has maintained a strong following since its debut, with the second season arriving in March 2025. Fans await further updates on Sulkin's specific role and the direction of the Harrigan conflict.