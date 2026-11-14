Pierce Brosnan Reveals MobLand Season 2 Script Delays Caused Production Stress

Pierce Brosnan reveals MobLand season 2 faced late script deliveries and early friction with Tom Hardy before resolution. The series maintains a 90% rating and has been renewed for a 10-episode season 3.

Pierce Brosnan has revealed that MobLand Season 2 production was significantly hampered by late script deliveries, a major hurdle that occurred alongside rumors of Tom Hardy's departure from the Paramount+ series. The actor described the situation as a real storm in a teacup that blindsided the cast during a difficult filming period. This clarification addresses the behind-the-scenes chaos that surrounded the crime drama as it moved into its sophomore season.

Brosnan explained that the tardy arrival of material created a highly stressful environment for the entire cast and crew. He stated that everyone on set was under pressure due to the missing content, making the second season particularly tough to navigate. Despite these tight schedules and initial confusion, the group managed to maintain a close-knit atmosphere throughout the shoot.

Also read MobLand Season 3 Renewal Confirmed Brosnan Mirren and Hardy Return for Paramount+ Crime Saga

The former James Bond star emphasized that he and Helen Mirren supported Tom Hardy while the controversy was unfolding. They viewed the group as a united cast, with Brosnan expressing happiness when Hardy ultimately came onto the stage. The actor noted that they got on really well despite the external noise and internal production pressures.

Although the conflict between Hardy and the production was resolved by June, the initial reports had caused considerable confusion. Brosnan admitted he did not understand what was happening when he first read the reports. He highlighted how quickly misinformation can spread in the entertainment industry, leaving him questioning what was actually going on.

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Despite the behind-the-scenes struggles, MobLand Season 2 has earned exceptional reviews, maintaining a 90% Tomatometer ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. The Paramount+ crime drama premiered at the end of March 2025 and quickly gained positive critical reception for its gripping narrative. ScreenRant praised the show as a remarkably gripping sophomore effort that executes with precision.

The series stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family, with Brosnan playing Conrad Harrigan. Helen Mirren returns as Maeve Harrigan, serving as the family matriarch alongside Brosnan's patriarch. The ensemble cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, and Anson Boon, among others.

Season 2 follows Harry caught in the middle of a civil war within the family while dealing with new cartels and a corrupt detective. The story focuses on the Harrigans as they face attempts from these new forces to bring the family down. The narrative continues the saga started in the first season, which was described as tight, wonderful, and fresh.

Paramount+ officially announced MobLand Season 3 in September, with Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren confirmed to return. Brosnan shared that filming for Season 3 is scheduled to begin in December 2026. This ensures a smooth transition from the previous production cycle, moving past the script delays of the prior season.

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The third season is scheduled to have 10 episodes, matching the length of its predecessors. It will continue the story of the Harrigan crime family in London with the core cast. 101 Studios executive David Glasser has teased that someone will challenge Harry Da Souza in the upcoming season, promising new conflicts.

MobLand Season 2 will conclude on Friday, November 20, 2026, on Paramount+. This marks the end of the current story arc for the series. The show has maintained high production values and critical acclaim throughout its run, setting a strong foundation for the anticipated return of the core cast.

With the production issues resolved and the cast united, the focus now shifts to the upcoming Season 3 filming schedule. The series follows Harry as he navigates complex family dynamics and external threats. The continuation of the Harrigan saga promises to deliver more of the heightened scale and shocking developments that defined the second season.