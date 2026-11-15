Mobland Season 2 Finale and Yellowjackets Season 4 Lead Paramount+ November Releases

Paramount+ headlines November with the Mobland Season 2 finale starring Tom Hardy and the Yellowjackets Season 4 conclusion, alongside new documentaries and streaming updates for The Hunger Games.

The highly anticipated season finale of Mobland Season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on November 20. This concluding episode marks a pivotal moment for the Harrigan crime family, who face an unprecedented crisis as internal fractures threaten to dismantle their organization while external forces hunt them down. The series finale will also share its release day with the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller Yellowjackets, creating a significant weekend for drama enthusiasts streaming on the platform.

Mobland Season 2 Cast and Narrative Climax

Tom Hardy leads the core ensemble in Mobland Season 2, bringing intense performances to the screen alongside a powerhouse group of actors. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and Anson Boon form the central cast representing the Harrigan family, whose loyalty and survival are tested to the breaking point. The narrative tension escalates as the family is torn apart from within, forced to navigate a treacherous landscape where trust is a luxury they can no longer afford.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Season 3 After Rumors of Departure

Supporting the main family members is a robust ensemble cast that includes Lara Pulver, Mandeep Dhillon, Joanne Froggatt, and Teddie Allen. These actors contribute to the complex web of relationships and alliances that define the series. As the second season reaches its conclusion, viewers will witness the culmination of long-standing rivalries and the devastating consequences of the family's internal strife. The stakes have never been higher, promising a dramatic showdown that will determine the future of the Harrigans.

Yellowjackets Season 4 Final Season Details

Also debuting on November 20, Yellowjackets Season 4 brings the dual-era psychological saga to its definitive end. The final season follows the teenage survivors during the 1990s, depicting their harrowing ordeal in the wilderness. This concluding chapter explores the darkest depths of their survival experience, moving beyond simple sustenance into more disturbing territories.

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The narrative delves into escalating cannibalism and ritualistic hunts as the teenagers struggle to maintain their humanity in the face of extreme deprivation. Their final struggle for rescue is intertwined with the growing mystery of the Antler Queen, a symbol of their descent into savagery. The series continues to intercut these past events with the present day, where the survivors deal with the traumatic re-entry into society and the lingering secrets of their shared history.

New Documentary He Said She Said Drops Early

Before the major drama finales, Paramount+ released a new true-crime documentary series on November 17. Titled He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part, this three-episode series explores a real-life legal battle that turned lethal. The documentary focuses on the explosive split between New York lawyers Allen and Catherine Kassenoff.

What initially began as a bitter divorce quickly spiraled into a fierce and contentious fight over custody. The series dives into the details of their relationship, examining how a personal dispute escalated into a criminal case. By focusing on the specific legal and emotional maneuvers of the couple, the documentary offers a gripping look at how modern relationships can collapse under the weight of litigation and revenge.

Additional Streaming Updates and Industry News

Beyond the Paramount+ releases, other significant developments are shaping the streaming landscape this week. Netflix has added a terrifying movie from director James Wan to its library. Originally released in 2010, this horror title joins the platform, offering fans of the genre a new addition to their watchlist. Additionally, all five Hunger Games movies have found a new streaming home, allowing fans to revisit Panem without switching between multiple services.

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In other industry news, Anthony Clark, the actor and comedian known for his role in the sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at the age of 63. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Robert Pattinson might be in contention to become the next James Bond, following his success as The Batman. On the horror front, Hulu is preparing to release Dafne Keen's 2026 horror movie Whistle on November 20, alongside the new Predator series dropping on November 12. These varied releases highlight a busy period for content consumers across different platforms.