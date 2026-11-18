Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie's MobLand Season 2 Episode 9 reaches a historic 8.7 IMDb rating, marking the series peak ahead of the November 20 finale on Paramount+.

Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie's crime drama MobLand has achieved a historic milestone with its penultimate episode, securing the highest rating in the series' history just days before its season two conclusion. The ninth installment of the second season reached an 8.7 score on IMDb, matching the peak set by episode seven and establishing a new benchmark for the show's critical acclaim. This achievement arrives on November 13, only three days before the anticipated finale airs on November 20.

Record-Breaking Ratings Signal Show Peak

Hubert Wilmot's MobLand has solidified its position as a dominant force in premium television by matching its all-time high rating with the release of the ninth episode. The score of 8.7 represents the highest individual episode rating for MobLand on Paramount+ to date. This numerical success underscores the show's growing cultural footprint and validates the creative risks taken during the second season. Audiences and critics alike have responded to the elevated stakes and refined storytelling, pushing the series into the top tier of crime dramas. The timing of this rating peak is strategic, occurring as the narrative builds toward its explosive conclusion later this week.

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Harry Da Souza Faces Lethal Moral Dilemma

The ninth episode, titled Nervous Breakdown, places protagonist Harry Da Souza in an unprecedented position of extreme psychological and physical danger. Hardy's character is forced to navigate a complex conflict between his loyalty to the London-based Harrigon crime family and his desperate need to protect his wife and daughter. The narrative tension escalates as Harry is pushed past his typically reserved and polite demeanor, compelling him to enter a dangerous situation with full knowledge of the personal sacrifices required. This episode serves as a critical turning point where his strained family relationships are tested against the brutal realities of his criminal allegiances. The storyline highlights the internal conflict of a man trying to reconcile his dual identities as a devoted family man and a high-level organized crime figure.

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Production Teams and Upcoming Finale Details

Lawrence Gough, known for directing The Gold and Band of Spies, helmed the ninth episode and will also direct the tenth and final episode of the season. Gough worked alongside executive producers Guy Ritchie and Tom Hardy, as well as co-creator Jez Butterworth, to maintain the show's high standards of quality. The season finale is scheduled for release on Friday, November 20, carrying the weight of high expectations set by the recent rating peaks. With a third season already confirmed, the production team has demonstrated a clear commitment to expanding the MobLand universe. The upcoming finale is anticipated to provide a satisfying resolution to the season's complex plotlines while setting the stage for future developments.