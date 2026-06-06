MobLand's Tom Hardy Saga Highlights Actor's Masterclass in 'Locke'

Amid uncertainty surrounding Tom Hardy's future on MobLand, a look back at his tour-de-force performance in the 2014 film Locke, which relied solely on his acting to drive the entire narrative from inside a moving car.

The last week or so has been a roller-coaster ride for fans of the Paramount+ gangster series MobLand. The show premiered to mostly positive reviews in 2025, and instantly emerged as the single greatest challenger to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

A second season was quickly green-lit, and was in production until recently. However, shortly after filming concluded on the show's second season, it was reported that star Tom Hardy had been fired from upcoming seasons for clashing frequently with showrunner Jez Butterworth. Hardy is the de-facto lead of the series, even though Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren's characters are given equal prominence in the narrative. That Hardy would be fired sounds extraordinary.

Soon after this report broke, an update suggested that the Oscar nominee is still involved in the show and that everyone involved is looking for an amicable way forward. This sounds like the perfect time for audiences to remind themselves of Hardy's sheer talent and immense screen presence by rewatching arguably his best performance.

It came in a 2014 movie that unfolded essentially like a one-man play set in a single location, a moving car, and relying entirely on the central performance to fuel the narrative and create drama. The movie in question, Locke, featured Hardy as a man who decides to be present at the birth of a child conceived during an affair, while having phone conversations with the unborn child's mother, as well as his wife and sons waiting for him at home, unaware of the mess he's put himself in





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