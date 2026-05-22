MobLand faces possible third season as Tom Hardy exit reshapes series future

Tom Hardy has been reportedly fired from MobLand amid clashes with producers, but a writers room for a third season is already in place, hinting at a potential renewal by Paramount+ with or without the star.

The buzz surrounding the gritty crime drama MobLand has intensified as fans and industry watchers await news about its next chapter. The series, the brainchild of acclaimed creator Ronan Bennett, first appeared on Paramount+ with a ten‑episode debut that quickly earned a reputation for its dark tone and complex characters.

The show follows the notorious fixer Harry Da Souza, a role embodied by Tom Hardy, who navigates the violent underworld of the Harrigan crime family. The first season also featured an impressive roster that included Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine and other well‑known performers, helping to cement the series as a standout entry in contemporary television crime storytelling.

Following the strong reception of its inaugural run, MobLand was officially renewed for a second season that is slated to return to screens in 2026. However, the production has recently been rocked by a major personnel shift that could reshape the series’ future. Reports from Puck News claimed that Tom Hardy was dismissed from the show before the second season aired, citing clashes with executive producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

According to the same sources, Hardy completed his scheduled filming for the second season prior to his departure, meaning his character will still appear in the forthcoming episodes despite the behind‑the‑scenes turmoil. The alleged dispute highlights the often precarious balance between creative talent and production leadership in high‑profile projects. Adding another layer of intrigue, a recent article from Deadline revealed that a writers’ room has already been assembled to develop a third season of MobLand.

While Paramount+ has not yet issued an official renewal order, the existence of a dedicated writing team signals that the streaming platform is seriously considering extending the franchise beyond its upcoming second season. Industry analysts suggest that the network may move forward with a third installment regardless of Hardy’s involvement, potentially reshaping the narrative focus or introducing new lead characters to fill the void left by his exit.

Should the series secure a third season, it could solidify its position as a long‑running crime saga and further expand the universe that Bennett has created. Until formal confirmation arrives, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates as the situation continues to evolve and more details become available





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