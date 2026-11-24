Paramount+ series 'MobLand' is in production on Season 3 and has added Gregg Sulkin to its cast.

ITV Issues Statement Amid Outcry Over AJ Odudu Experiencing “Microaggressions” On ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ’Add us as a Google Preferred SourceSeason 3 will pick up from the finale of Season 2, when the Harrigans faced an existential threat from Johnny Flynn’s diabolical rival mobster Frankie Cooper.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren are all reprising their roles for the crime family saga. Paramount has been tight-lipped about other returning cast.after a meeting in London between Hardy, Butterworth, and series executive producer David C. Glasser, where they hashed things out.is commissioned by Paramount+ and executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

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It is produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Season 2 starred Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones. Spielberg To Helm ‘Heart In Winter’ With Buckley, Murphy & Rylance; Writer Set‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyes Franchise-Best $12M Monday After Huge Bow