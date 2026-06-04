Mobile teen killed in Baldwin County crash

According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile teen.The 18-year-old was f

According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile teen. The 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Elantra the juvenile was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Alabama 287, approximately six miles north of the Bay Minette city limits, in Baldwin County. After losing work and struggling to find housing, a Mobile-area couple said they spent more than a month sleeping in their car with their children before findinNew details emerged Wednesday in the case against the man accused of carrying out one of Mobile County's most brutal killings in recent memory.

A Mobile CountyFor men in Mobile battling addiction, a 90-day program at the Salvation Army’s Dauphin Way Lodge is offering more than sobriety — it’s offering a way back. “DaupAccording to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile teen. The 18-year-old was fWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Alabama to use a congressional map favoring Republicans in this year’s elections, blocking a lower court





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