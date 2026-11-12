Mobile Ship Channel to close Friday for former USS Enterprise tow

Commercial vessel traffic in the Mobile Bar and Mobile River channels will temporarily close Friday morning during the inbound tow of the former USS Enterprise, the Alabama Port Authority announced.

MOBILE, Ala. - Commercial vessel traffic in the Mobile Bar and Mobile River channels will temporarily close Friday morning during the inbound tow of the former USS Enterprise, officials announced.

The tow is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. weather permitting, and is expected to take eight to 10 hours depending on port conditions, according to the Alabama Port Authority. The harbormaster’s office is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and other stakeholders to monitor conditions ahead of the move. The entire channel from Mobile Lighted Buoy 1 to the Cochrane Bridge will close to commercial traffic during the operation.

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While some harbor traffic may continue as the vessel transits Mobile Bay, the Coast Guard will halt all vessel movement once the ship reaches the harbor until it is moored. Traffic on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway will also stop at its ship channel crossing until the Enterprise passes.

A moving 500-yard naval protection zone will surround the ship from the time it enters the Coast Guard’s Captain of the Port Mobile zone until it is berthed at Modern American Recycling Services at 701 S. Royal St. Vessels within 500 yards must operate at the minimum speed needed to maintain a safe course, and entry within 100 yards is prohibited without authorization from the Coast Guard or an official patrol. Once the vessel is moored for dismantling, a fixed safety zone outside the Mobile River federal channel will replace the moving zone.

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates no impact on commercial traffic from the fixed zone. Commercial mariners and recreational boaters must monitor VHF Channel 16 for Coast Guard instructions or to request authorization to enter restricted areas. Recreational boaters should also expect law enforcement patrols along the route and follow directions from on-water officers. Schedule updates will be posted at alports.com and shared by Coast Guard Sector Mobile.

Questions may be directed to the Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-266-5888, and safety zone boundaries are detailed in Corps of Engineers Navigation Bulletins 26-143 and 26-144.