Mobile Roofing and Window Company Investigation Grows

As Mobile police continue investigating more than 50 cases against a local roofing and window company, more customers are now filing consumer complaints with the Alabama Home Builder Licensure Board. For weeks, FOX10 News has been investigating questionable business practices by All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC and Window Depot USA of Mobile.

As Mobile police continue investigating more than 50 cases against a local roofing and window company, more customers are now filing consumer complaints with the Alabama Home Builder Licensure Board.

For weeks, FOX10 News has been investigating questionable business practices by All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC and Window Depot USA of Mobile. Multiple families say they paid these businesses thousands of dollars and never received services, leaving them financially and emotionally devastated.

‘Shame on you:’ Multiple people say local roof and window companies took thousands of dollars, left them with nothing. According to court documents, two other local companies say the owners of Window Depot USA of Mobile and All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC owe them more than $400,000 combined. That’s on top of the nearly $500,000 in consumer losses MPD is already investigating.

Multiple families have shared their consumer complaints with FOX10 News, some even receiving an acknowledgement letter from Lauren Latham, assistant attorney general for Alabama and general counsel for the licensure board. It reads in part, ‘The Board is notifying the home builder that a complaint has been filed and is sending the home builder a copy of the same. The Board has requested that the home builder contact you immediately to work toward a solution to this matter.

’ Executive Director Seth Gowan says the board cannot confirm or deny an investigation into Window Depot USA of Mobile or All Weather Roofing, but says they are aware of what’s been reported. Gowan says once the board notifies a licensee of a complaint, that person has 20 days to respond. After that, it becomes an open investigation.

‘We’d then begin the process of interviewing the homeowner and then reviewing the allegations of the complaint. Go through, interview the homeowner, gather evidence that’s necessary and relevant to those allegations. Interview the builder and then submit a report back to the board, and it goes through the board’s investigative committee to determine, has a licensee violated the rules and regs that license builders have to follow.

’ If the board finds a violation, it can revoke a license and impose administrative fines up to $5,000 per violation. Gowan adds if a license is revoked and that person tries to work under a new company or their own name, the board will review their history before approving any new license.

FOX10 News has also learned Theresa Fendley is listed as the designated qualifying representative for All Weather Roofing and Construction on the Alabama Home Builder Licensure Board’s website. It also shows the company has an active license that doesn’t expire until the end of this year. A Secretary of State filing shows Theresa and Edward Fendley, her husband, own 50 percent of All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC.

On the outside of All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC, a printed graphic shows a BBB accreditation. However, last week, following FOX10’s investigation, the Better Business Bureau revoked their accreditation after a spokesperson says the business failed to address numerous complaints. A screenshot of the Window Depot USA corporate website from May 21 shows Mobile as a location.

However, a screenshot from today shows Mobile is no longer listed. As the investigation grows, Gowan is urging anyone affected to file a consumer complaint with the board. On June 10, another lawsuit was filed against the Fendleys by Gina and Stanley Hall, who I spoke with in myFOX10 News reached out to Window Depot USA’s corporate office to ask why Mobile was removed from their website. We have not heard back





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Roofing Window Company Investigation Complaints License BBB BBB Accreditation Court Documents Investigation Committee Revoke A License Administrative Fines Licensee Homebuilder License Board BBB Spokesperson BBB Failed To Address Numerous Complaints BBB Revoked Their Accreditation BBB Accreditation BBB Spokesperson BBB Failed To Address Numerous Complaints BBB Revoked Their Accreditation BBB Accreditation BBB Spokesperson BBB Failed To Address Numerous Complaints BBB Revoked Their Accreditation

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