Mobile residents demand justice after paying thousands for services that never came

Dozens of families in Mobile are left financially and emotionally devastated after paying thousands of dollars to Window Depot USA of Mobile and All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC for services that never materialized. The Mobile City Council is being asked to revoke the companies' ability to do business in the city.

More customers of Window Depot USA of Mobile and All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC are coming forward about not receiving services after paying thousands of dollars.

Dozens of families say they're at a loss, both financially and emotionally, not knowing what to do. The Mobile City Council is being asked to revoke the companies' ability to do business in the city. This follows a FOX10 investigation into questionable business practices. Multiple people say local roof and window companies took thousands of dollars, left them with nothing.

Dakota Bilbrey, Margaret Nichols, and Barbara McCleskey addressed members of the council to explain their situations and ask for help. The citizens affected by this matter deserve answers, accountability, and every possible effort to help recover what has been lost, McCleskey said. Nichols provided council members with a spreadsheet she and other customers compiled, showing at least 54 people who say they paid All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC or Window Depot USA of Mobile and never received anything.

The list also shows a combined total of reported losses. During the meeting, City Council President C.J. Small asked the council attorney to review the city's legal options. Mobile Public Safety Director Curtis Graves says MPD is actively investigating more than 50 cases, and that number keeps growing.

This is something that should have never happened in our city, but it did. We are working closely with the DA's office and others to come to a resolution, Graves said. A new court document filed this week in Baldwin County says All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC failed to install windows purchased in November 2025. A new lawsuit against Window Depot USA of Mobile names Edward Ward Fendley and his wife Theresa Fendley as defendants.

The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board website lists Theresa Fendley as the designated qualifying representative for All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC. It also shows the company has an active license that doesn't expire until the end of this year. According to court documents, two other local companies say the owners of Window Depot USA and All Weather Roofing and Construction LLC owe them more than $400,000 combined.

That's on top of the nearly $500,000 in consumer losses MPD is already investigating. FOX10 has reached out to Ward and Theresa Fendley but has not heard back. FOX10 has also gone by both businesses multiple times and the doors were locked. Right now, while no charges have been filed against the Fendleys, Nichols, Bilbrey, and McCleskey say they hope something is done, and fast





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Window Depot USA All Weather Roofing And Construction LLC Mobile City Council Questionable Business Practices Consumer Losses MPD Investigation

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