Mobile Regional Airport affected by nationwide ground stop

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, affecting airports across the country, including Mobile Regional Airport . The ground stop will remain in effect until further notice. Aircraft already in flight when the ground stop was issued are permitted to continue to their destinations.

However, all flight departures are temporarily suspended until the FAA lifts the ground stop.

Also read Gulf Coast airports respond to nationwide FAA ground stop

“We understand the frustration and uncertainty this creates for travelers, particularly those with connecting flights or time-sensitive plans,” said Adam Hays, Acting Executive Director of the Mobile Airport Authority. “The safety of our passengers, airline crews and airport personnel remains our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and staying in communication with our airline partners as we await further guidance from the FAA.

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”Passengers should be prepared for potential delays and cancellations and are strongly encouraged to check their flight status directly through their airline’s website or mobile app. Travelers should also enable airline text and email notifications to receive the latest updates. At least 32 people were hurt after a tanker experienced steering issues and crashed into a river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response, according to officials.

Semmes moves closer to creating its own school system with census, $4.2M land purchaseFormer USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon.