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The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help identifying robbery subjects involved in the below incident: According to police, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers responded to Piggly Wiggly at 5651 Moffett Road in reference to a commercial robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim was recovering after being sprayed with pepper spray by an unknown male subject. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the subject exited the store with unpaid merchandise when the victim attempted to stop him. That’s when the subject sprayed pepper spray at the victim.

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