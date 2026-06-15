Mobile police investigating homicide in west Mobile

Mobile Police are on scene of a homicide on Elmwood Drive in west Mobile.NBC 15 crews were on the scene of a shooting minutes earlier one street over on Sunnyva

NBC 15 crews were on the scene of a shooting minutes earlier one street over on Sunnyvale Lane when multiple gunshots were heard. Alabama DHR SUN Bucks program to provide one-time issuance of $120 per school-aged child The Alabama Department of Human Resources , in partnership with the Alabama State Department of Education , plans to distribute Alabama SUN Bucks (SGULF SHORES, Ala.

-- The City of Gulf Shores will be changing its beachfront parking fees starting july firsttheir flat rate fee will be going away. Instead, visAn Indiana man is accused of pulling a gun on a group of teens after one called him "cute" at a Wawa gas station. RESILIENT HOUSTON. FLORIDA ALABAMA TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION SURVEY.

HOSPITAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT. Dierks Bentley tickets at the Wharf. Prince tribute concert in Mobile June 7. CHILDREN FACING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS.

Abandoned Derelict Vessels and Structures Questionnaire. Your Voice, Your Future: Fighting the Violence town hall April 11. The Alabama Extension Service: Backyard Vegetable Garden. Investigation into AED laws.

JIF PEANUT BUTTER RECALL. Report Fraud to FTC. According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3:26 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and has claimed the life of a Grand





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Road closing scheduled for Monday at Mobile International AirportPerimeter Road will close to traffic as crews build a new roundabout to support the airport’s future terminal.

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Logistics company building new export facility at Port of MobileRay-Mont Logistics is building a new export facility

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Inside Peacock’s Big Bet on Vertical Video and Mobile Content (Exclusive)A new vertical feed will roll out this month, along with Bravo microdramas.

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ICE officer in Manahawkin hit by car, fires shot during an attempted arrestThe Stafford Township Police Department said the attempted arrest played out on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive. Police learned of the incident around 9:30 a.m.

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