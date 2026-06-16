Mobile police investigate homicide in west Mobile; separate shooting leaves 1 injured

Mobile police are investigating a homicide in west Mobile.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. Monday to Gaylark Road and Elmwood Drive, where the body of a male gunshot victim was discovered in the roadway.

Details about what led up to the investigation and whether anyone has been arrested have not been released. The name of the deceased individual will not be released until next of kin has been notified, police said. In a separate incident, one person was transported from Sunnyvale Lane West with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile police. Officials have not said whether the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or by visiting A new tampering scam is reportedly popping up at some gas pumps. Here’s what experts say to look out forMount Vernon man arrested after road rage incident on Airport Boulevard, police sayTwo girls dead after drowning in neighbor’s pool





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