Mobile Phone Theft: A Coordinated Effort Between Law Enforcement and the Phone Industry

The news text discusses the organised criminal business model behind mobile-phone theft and the coordinated effort between law enforcement and the phone industry to tackle this issue. It highlights the impact of Apple's changes to its security system and the intensified policing operations in London.

For years, mobile-phone theft has been one of the most visible and frustrating crimes, often happening in broad daylight, leaving victims shocked and violated. However, many people do not see the organised criminal business model that sits behind it.

Thieves target distracted members of the public, either by dipping into their pockets or snatching phones on high-powered e-bikes or scooters. The devices are then quickly passed to handlers linked to organised crime groups, who arrange for them to be moved out of the country. Because of security vulnerabilities, the phones can be reset and resold, or stripped for parts. This is not opportunistic crime; it is highly organised and highly profitable.

Some of the crime groups operating in London are making millions from it. Breaking that system requires action on two fronts: relentless pursuit of criminals by law enforcement and ensuring that stolen devices can never be brought back into use by the phone industry. Apple has made a global change to its security system that directly targets the resale and reuse of stolen devices, working with the Met.

This is already having an impact, with a significant number of phones stolen recently not being reactivated. Policing has intensified, targeting offenders on bikes and arresting prolific thieves. Phone theft has fallen by almost half in Westminster, the capital's hotspot for this crime. The turning point comes when stolen phones lose their value, and this joint work between the Met and Apple is designed to do that.

The public and shareholders should know how many phones are stolen and reactivated, and how they are used. The Home Secretary has been asked to bring forward legislation mandating data transparency from the phone industry, and the Home Office to draft legislation creating minimum technical standards. Policing will do its part, but the breakthrough comes when the market collapses





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Mobile Phone Theft Organised Criminal Business Model Thieves Targeting Distracted Members Of The Pu Handlers Linked To Organised Crime Groups Apple's Changes To Security System Intensified Policing Operations Fall In Phone Theft In Westminster Data Transparency From The Phone Industry Minimum Technical Standards For Stolen Phones

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