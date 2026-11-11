Mobile mayor touts transformational project, clashes with councilman over TIF plans

Mobile’s mayor told the city council Tuesday an unnamed, proposed project could transform the city’s waterfront. He's urging the city council to create a specia

Mobile’s mayor told the city council Tuesday an unnamed, proposed project could transform the city’s waterfront. He's urging the city council to create a special tax district downtown to capitalize on it.

What the project is and how many jobs it could bring is still under wraps. The mayor says he hopes to announce it by the end of this year or early next year.

Also read Mobile Mayor: TIF districts will improve neighborhoods

"I think will be as transformational as Airbus deciding to locate here," said Cheriogotis. "I do think this will be something that absolutely changes the face of our region for many years to come. " Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis says creating a riverfront tax increment finance or TIF district could help pay for infrastructure to support not only that project but also waterfront entertainment development and help some existing entities relocate.

Here’s the tradeoff: property taxes already being collected would keep going to the same agencies. But future tax growth in the district would be steered into the TIF, instead of going to the county and schools. Councilman Ben Reynolds wants to pump the brakes.

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"They want to characterize this TIF as the most important TIF, and the sky will fall unless this TIF happens," said Reynolds. The riverfront TIF is one of three the mayor wants to create. He also wants a TIF along the 1-65 corridor and in Tillmans Corner.

A Mobile County Revenue Commission report projects in five years the three proposed districts could generate about $26.5 million a year, nearly $12 million in Tillmans Corner, $5.5 million in the 1-65 district and $9 million in the riverfront TIF.

"All of these TIFs trying to be done at one time is just simply crazy. I mean, there's two of them that are the largest TIFs in the state of Alabama, will rival the largest in the country and you're asking to have the county and the school board to divert their revenues abruptly over to the city," said Reynolds.

The revenue report projects in five years $13.7 million a year in the three TIFs could be diverted from Mobile County Public Schools or 1.5% of the school system's current $919.6 million budget. The existing tax revenue would still go to the schools, it’s the projected growth that would be redirected. Reynolds says the projections are conservative and believes creating all three TIFs at once could put too much pressure on county and school funding.

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"They still stand to gain potentially, you know, over time. But you have to structure them in the right way where you're not creating a hardship right out of the gate," said Reynolds. The mayor’s next step is to prepare project lists for each proposed TIF district and bring them back to the council to review. Cheriogotis previously mentioned new sidewalks, new police headquarters and improvements to Murphy High School as project examples.

The city council finance committee is set to discuss TIFs next Tuesday afternoon. According to Daphne Police, on November 6, 2026, DPD led a multi-agency human trafficking enforcement operation at locations along the Interstate 10 corridor inFour out of every ten calls for service to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office are coming from the city of Prichard.

According to Mobile County Sheriff Paul BurcAccording to Foley Police, on November 10th at approximately 7:40 a.m., officers with the Foley Police Department responded to the area of 9th Avenue and SouthThe City of Mobile is looking to make downtown parking easier for residents and visitors by changing how its parking operations are managed. The city's current p