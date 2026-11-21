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MOBILE, Ala. — Downtown Mobile was filled with laughter, holiday cheer and Christmas spirit Friday night as families gathered at Mardi Gras Park for the city's annual Christmas tree lighting.

From live performances and bounce houses to a special visit from Santa Claus, the celebration offered activities for families of all ages. Many attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets, finding a spot to enjoy the festivities and watch the Christmas tree light up. For Miss Alabama, the event was a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of bringing the community together.

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"Sometimes I feel as though we lose the sight of Christmas, and seeing all the bouncy houses and Santa and just the magic of Christmas and bringing this community together, our eyes are set back on the real meaning of Christmas," she said. The Salvation Army also emphasized the importance of supporting one another, especially during the holiday season.

"Not everybody gets to participate in things like this. It's a good reminder for everybody that we share each other's burdens, we work together, we help one another, especially during this time of year, during Thanksgiving and Christmas," a Salvation Army representative said. Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis said seeing families come together is what makes the annual celebration special.

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"What better occasion than the lighting of the Christmas tree? What better occasion than bringing in the holiday season, seeing friends and family? I just love seeing the families out enjoying themselves right here in Mobile," Cheriogotis said. The celebration also attracted visitors from outside the area.

One first-time attendee said they learned about the event online and wanted to experience Mobile's holiday tradition.

"We saw it online, and we were like, 'Hey, we need to go down and see this,' because we're not from here originally. So we wanted to join ourselves with the local culture, and it's been an incredible event so far. Everybody's getting along, celebrating the holidays," the attendee said. This year's celebration featured an additional attraction: a first-ever drone show as part of the Christmas tree lighting.

The drones illuminated the night sky, forming holiday-themed images, including mistletoe, presents and the Grinch stealing a Christmas tree. The event wrapped up at 8 p.m., giving families an opportunity to make new memories while kicking off the holiday season in downtown Mobile. ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to Causeway