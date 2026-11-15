Mobile Housing Authority Names Terrence S. Mixon as New CEO

The Mobile Housing Authority has appointed Terrence S. Mixon as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 13, 2026, bringing over 15 years of leadership experience to the role.

The Mobile Housing Authority officially confirmed the selection of Terrence S. Mixon as its new Chief Executive Officer on November 13, 2026. This leadership transition marks a significant shift for the agency, which plays a critical role in providing affordable housing solutions to residents across the Greater Mobile, Alabama area. The appointment follows a comprehensive review process conducted by the Board of Commissioners, who sought an experienced leader capable of managing the organization's extensive operations and growing community demands.

Terrence S. Mixon Brings Extensive Leadership Experience

Terrence S. Mixon arrives at the Mobile Housing Authority with a robust professional background characterized by long-term service and administrative expertise. He currently holds the position of Assistant Superintendent within the Mobile County Public School System, a role he has occupied for more than fifteen years. Throughout his career in education and public service, Mixon has demonstrated a consistent ability to lead large teams, manage complex budgets, and collaborate effectively with civic, community, and business leaders. His appointment signals a strategic decision by the Housing Authority to leverage his proven track record in organizational management and community engagement.

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Board Chairman Emphasizes Community Service Values

William S. Ray, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Mobile Housing Authority, publicly praised the selection of Terrence S. Mixon, highlighting his deep roots in the local area. Chairman Ray stated that Mr. Mixon has spent his entire career dedicated to helping Mobile families thrive. In his new capacity, the Board expects Mixon to foster safe and healthy living environments while helping the agency meet the increasing housing needs of the community. Chairman Ray emphasized that the Board was specifically looking for the right individual to steer the agency, noting that Mixon's professionalism, experience, and strong community ties made him the optimal choice for the position.

Mixon Pledges Commitment to Agency Staff and Residents

Upon accepting the appointment, Terrence S. Mixon expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead one of Alabama's most prominent public housing agencies. He described himself as deeply honored to join the team and stated his eagerness to work alongside the existing staff and the Board of Commissioners. Mixon noted that he has spent his life in service to others, with a particular focus on supporting young people and their families. He indicated that he looks forward to expanding this service through his new role at the Mobile Housing Authority, aiming to continue the agency's mission of providing quality and affordable housing.

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Agency Scope Includes Thousands of Housing Units

The Mobile Housing Authority operates as a major institution in the region, established in 1937 to support families in need. It currently stands as the second largest public housing authority in the State of Alabama, employing more than eighty-five staff members. The organization manages approximately 2,665 public housing units distributed across eleven distinct developments. These properties serve as critical housing stock for low-income families, providing stability and essential living conditions in the Greater Mobile area.

Voucher Program Expands Reach to 5,300 Households

Beyond its direct management of public housing properties, the Mobile Housing Authority plays a vital role in the broader housing market through its Housing Choice Voucher Program. This initiative allows the agency to serve approximately 5,300 households that may not reside in authority-managed buildings but still require financial assistance to secure adequate housing. The expansion of support to these thousands of households underscores the scale of operations that Terrence S. Mixon will oversee. Under his new leadership, the agency will continue to balance the management of its physical assets with the distribution of vouchers to ensure comprehensive coverage of community housing needs.

Strategic Direction for Future Housing Challenges

With the new CEO in place, the Mobile Housing Authority is positioned to address ongoing challenges related to affordability and maintenance across its portfolio. The transition of power from previous leadership to Terrence S. Mixon is expected to bring fresh perspectives on budget management and community relations. As the organization navigates the next phase of its history, its focus remains firmly on sustaining the quality of life for its diverse clientele. The appointment reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that the agency remains responsive to the evolving demographic and economic conditions of Mobile County.