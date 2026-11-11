Mobile Home Residents Face Eviction as Township Rejects Rezoning Request

Residents of a mobile home community learned that their fate was sealed regardless of a pending rezoning vote, as township officials revealed the landowners plan to close the park by 2027 due to economic infeasibility. This decision impacts over 50 residents, including vulnerable individuals like a 61-year-old homeowner facing homelessness.

expecting a vote that could determine whether they would be able to stay in their homes, only to learn that the future of a mobile home community had already been decided.

Township officials rejected a rezoning request involving 15 acres of land. Residents who opposed the change had hoped the decision would protect the mobile home community from being displaced by new large-scale housing, including apartments. During the meeting, however, officials said the landowners planned to close the mobile home park regardless of the rezoning vote.

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York Township Solicitor Dave Jones said a letter indicated “that the park would close regardless of the outcome of this rezoning within the first quarter of 2027, notices will be provided. And that is due to infrastructure, which is not economic, which makes it not economically feasible to replace or operate. ” Jones said the owners reported there used to be 70 mobile home units and that the process to remove and relocate residents began 10 years ago.

Some residents came to the meeting seeking a solution. One mobile homeowner, who said she is 61, told officials she cannot afford to move.

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“This is the face of somebody who has been homeless. I've been there. I've done that. I don't want to do it again.

And I'm begging you, please do not make me go through that again. I'm sorry,” she said in tears. Other residents supported rejecting the rezoning for separate reasons, raising concerns about how rapid growth could affect emergency services, school capacity and traffic. A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month.

A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Monday to federal money laundering charges stemming from a scheme that swindled around $390,000 from a municipality. A traffic collision involving the City of Harrisburg Fire Chief occurred around 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Evergreen Street on Monday.

EMA Dauphin County man was sentenced to seven and a half to 17 years in state prison after pleading guilty to raping and sexually abusing a pre-teen girl in a houSome York County residents arrived at a township Board of Commissioners meeting expecting a vote that could determine whether they would be able to stay in thei