Mobile County: Jarnessia L. Chestang accused of following a school bus to confront a 12-year-old, then assaulting him. Witnesses say she had a firearm and used it to intimidate. Warrant obtained and arrest made.

a Mobile County woman is accused of following a public school bus and assaulting a 12-year-old student as he got off, then using a firearm to intimidate him, according to investigators.

The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 16, 2026, at approximately 15:30 hours. Authorities said Jarnessia L. Chestang was accused of following a Mobile County Public School bus to pursue the child. As the student exited the bus, investigators said Chestang approached him and physically assaulted him. Investigators said additional evidence and witnesses indicated Chestang was also in possession of a firearm during the encounter and “utilized it as a means of intimidation.

Advertisement

”Daphne man killed, Fairhope man injured in Baldwin Co. crashBaldwin County deputies arrest man after reported Foley-area sexual assaultMobile County: Jarnessia L. Chestang accused of following a school bus to confront a 12-year-old, then assaulting him. Witnesses say she had a firearm and used it to intimidate. Warrant obtained and arrest made.