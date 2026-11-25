Mobile, Alabama has selected Park First to manage downtown parking services after deciding not to renew the contract with Republic Parking, a move prompted by resident complaints and a desire for closer performance monitoring.

MOBILE, Ala. — Downtown Mobile's parking program is getting a new management company after the city decided not to renew its contract with Republic Parking.

The current agreement with Republic Parking is set to expire Nov. 30. The city has received complaints from residents about the previous parking management, leading to discussions about making a change. Before approving the agreement, council members wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to review the company's performance before extending the contract. Councilman Ben Reynolds pushed to shorten the original five-year contract to an initial three-year term, with the option for two additional three-year extensions.

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Each extension would require City Council approval. Reynolds said the shorter initial term gives the city an opportunity to address any concerns before committing to a longer agreement.

“I just didn't feel, and several others didn't feel, that it was a good enough checkpoint of five years, because if something's going astray, I think we should check it before five years,” Reynolds said. Under the new agreement, Park First will manage parking meters and payment equipment, enforce parking rules, process citations and collect parking revenue. The company will also maintain parking lots, assist with special events and work with downtown businesses.

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For people who experience parking issues, the contract requires Park First to acknowledge public complaints within 24 hours. Some council members said they are relying on the city administration to monitor the company's performance.

“I rely on the administration to do that, and we just hear back from them. And apparently, they said we need to make a change, so there is a little bit of trust involved,” Reynolds said.

“I think it was raised in our meetings on why they felt the change was necessary, and if they think the change is necessary and other council members do, then I go along with it,” the council member said. Vancouver police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Sohlman after reports he traded drugs, vapes and gift cards for sex with underage girls. He was allegedly caught waiting at a middle school. Probe spans WA and OR.

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