Mobile Christian freshman Tristan Aragon named Player of the Week after three-touchdown playoff performance

Freshman Tristan Aragon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and made 9.5 tackles in Mobile Christian’s 31-12 playoff win over Alabama Christian.

MOBILE, Ala. - Mobile Christian head coach Charles Lawson had been waiting since Tristan Aragon was in middle school to see what he could do on varsity.

In the first round of the playoffs, the freshman showed why. Aragon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and recorded 9.5 tackles on defense as Mobile Christian beat Alabama Christian 31-12. His performance on both sides of the ball earned him this week’s Big Friday Kickoff Player of the Week honor, sponsored by Rich’s Car Wash. When asked about his performance, Aragon thanked the people who helped him get there.

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“I feel like I did a pretty good job. I just want to thank all my coaches. Thank God. I want to thank my linemen, thank my parents,” Aragon said.

“Without them, none of this would be possible. ” For Aragon, the award was a chance to see his work pay off.

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“It means everything. I’ve been working so long, so hard,” he said.

“Just glad that y’all recognized me. ” Lawson said Aragon’s effort stood out years before he took a varsity snap.

“For Tristan to be a freshman, it’s amazing. He plays hard. There’s no grade, no age with him. He’s just out there to play the game,” Lawson said.

“We saw that in him as a seventh and eighth grader here. We couldn’t wait for him to finally get to varsity. ” Lawson said Aragon is already playing like a senior. He also sees him leading in the classroom and during team devotions.

Around the coaches’ office, the freshman is laid-back and funny, Lawson said, and he has a seventh-period routine of giving every coach a fist bump.

“He’s about team, not himself,” Lawson said. “So, I’m sure this right here will be something he shares with his teammates and that’s just the type of guy he is. ” Elizabeth Henderson with Rich’s Car Wash joined FOX10 Sports to present Aragon with the award. She said the company’s owners have supported Mobile Christian for years and several of their family members are alumni.

“It’s definitely a school that’s always hit close to home for us and we’re always happy to celebrate one of their players,” Henderson said. Watch the full Player of the Week presentation above. Know a player who deserves to be recognized? Send their stats to Emily. Cochran@FOX10tv.com for Big Friday Kickoff Player of the Week consideration.