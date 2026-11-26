'Wings Of Life' received proceeds from 'Chuck's Fish'

MOBILE, Ala. - One of the Mobile area businesses opening their doors and helping others on this Thanksgiving Day was “Chuck’s Fish.

” Each year the restaurant says it hosts a Thanksgiving Day feast where they serve a holiday meal at no charge, and everyone is welcome. The restaurant does accept donations and “Wings Of Life” received proceeds raised from the Mobile location. This Thanksgiving Day, management said their restaurants would feed hundreds of people in their towns and raise between $2,000 and $25,000 for chosen charities. The assistant general manager said, “It feels good.

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I would like to think that we are part of the community, so I don’t really think of it as giving back to the community. It’s kind of hard to give back to a community that you’re part of. We’re just happy to make sure that people come in on a day like this and have a Thanksgiving meal. ” Managers say their restaurant, Harbor Docks in Destin, Florida, originated the event, which began more than 30 years ago.