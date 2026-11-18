Mobile Alabama residents face sunny skies and rising temperatures through Sunday, with highs reaching 77 degrees. Gusty winds and a high surf advisory remain in effect along the coast through Thursday morning.

Residents of Mobile, Alabama, are set to experience a pleasant start to the week characterized by abundant sunshine and a refreshing northeast breeze. According to the forecast provided by WALA, the area will enjoy mostly dry weather with a gradual warming trend expected to persist through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday Weather Details And Temperature Trends

Wednesday will serve as the anchor for this initial stretch of favorable conditions, with high temperatures expected to reach approximately 73 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The day will be influenced by northeast winds blowing at speeds between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with gusts potentially reaching up to 20 miles per hour. These breezy conditions are not expected to hinder daily outdoor activities but will provide a comfortable, cooling effect despite the warming air.

Also read Mobile County Public Schools posts record 86/B+ on Alabama State Report Card

As the sun sets on Wednesday, skies will remain largely clear, allowing temperatures to drop to a low of around 56 degrees overnight. The northeast wind will persist but ease slightly to near 10 miles per hour. Throughout the remainder of the workweek, high temperatures are projected to stay near seasonal norms, while overnight lows will remain slightly above average, creating a mild nighttime environment for local residents.

Thursday And Friday Showers And Wind Gusts

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies with a high near 71 degrees, continuing the pattern of breezy conditions. Northeast winds are forecast to hover around 15 miles per hour, with gusts potentially intensifying to 25 miles per hour. While the majority of the area will remain dry, the forecast discussion indicates a possibility of an isolated afternoon shower, particularly for areas located east of Interstate 65. This localized precipitation is expected to be minimal and not widespread across the entire Mobile region.

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Cloud cover will begin to increase by Thursday night, leading to a low temperature of approximately 57 degrees. Winds will remain steady at around 10 miles per hour from the northeast, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. By Friday, the sky will become mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees and a 20% chance of showers developing after noon. Northeast winds will continue at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 20 miles per hour, maintaining the energetic atmospheric conditions established earlier in the week.

Weekend Warmup And Coastal Safety Warnings

The weekend marks a significant shift toward warmer temperatures, with Saturday featuring partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees. Winds will decrease in intensity, shifting to the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. Sunday is projected to be the warmest day of the forecast period, offering mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. A 20% chance of showers exists before noon, but conditions are otherwise favorable for outdoor plans. Winds will be light, shifting from east to south during the afternoon.

Despite the pleasant inland weather, coastal areas face ongoing hazards. A high surf advisory is currently in effect through early Thursday morning due to gusty winds producing rough surf conditions. The risk of rip currents remains high, posing a danger to beachgoers. Local authorities and the National Weather Service recommend that residents and visitors check the latest local forecast for updates, as coastal conditions and advisories may change rapidly.

Looking Ahead To Next Week CoolDown

As the workweek begins next Monday, temperatures will remain mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. However, a cool drop is anticipated by Monday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. This signals the start of a slight cooling trend. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, continuing the gradual moderation of temperatures after the mid-week warmth.

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The transition from the breezy, warming start of the week to the cooler conditions approaching next Tuesday highlights the dynamic nature of the current weather pattern. While inland areas enjoy mild temperatures and mostly dry conditions, the coastal risks associated with wind and surf require continued attention. Residents are advised to monitor local updates to ensure safety, particularly those engaging in water activities along the Gulf Coast.