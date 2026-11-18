Mob Wives star Renee Graziano discusses NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's policy changes, police safety concerns, and backlash on Tomi Lahren's podcast.

Reality television personality Renee Graziano recently appeared on The Tomi Lahren Show to discuss her political views and express strong disagreement with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Graziano, best known for her role on the Bravo series Mob Wives, used the platform to address concerns regarding public safety and criminal justice policies in the United States. She explicitly stated that she disagrees with the mayor on virtually all of his political positions and would not vote for him if he were on the ballot in her district. The interview highlighted the growing national conversation about how local leadership handles law enforcement and community security.

Graziano Challenges Mamdani Policy Decisions

Renee Graziano made it clear that Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not her political choice, noting that she likely disagrees with him on probably everything. She acknowledged that others may support his agenda, but she emphasized that his approach to governance does not align with her personal values or safety priorities. Graziano criticized the current direction of New York politics, suggesting that the mayor's decisions are detrimental to the well-being of citizens. She reiterated that her primary concern is the safety of American communities, a stance she has maintained across various media appearances.

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Criticism of New York City Justice System

The discussion turned to specific criminal justice policies, including New York's no-cash bail reforms. Graziano argued that these policies have resulted in the release of dangerous repeat offenders who continue to commit crimes against the public. She described scenarios where individuals accused of serious violent acts are released quickly and immediately reoffend. Graziano stated that the justice system is allowing men out of prison who have committed rape and assault to return to the streets shortly after their release. She believes these systemic failures directly impact the safety of neighborhoods and contribute to a sense of insecurity among residents.

Mamdani Plans to Disband NYPD Protest Unit

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is preparing to fulfill a campaign promise to eliminate a specific NYPD unit responsible for managing protest activities. The unit's counterterrorism functions will be transferred to the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau. Additionally, a new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be created to handle responses to demonstrations. Graziano voiced concerns about these changes, implying that removing specialized units could leave communities vulnerable. She suggested that the decision to disband the unit prioritizes political ideology over public security.

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Backlash Over Public Safety Advocacy

Renee Graziano revealed that she has faced significant criticism on social media for her calls to make America safe again. She reported being labeled with various political derogatory terms by online commenters after posting her views on Instagram. Graziano defended her right to express her opinions, stating that her decision on who to vote for is her personal business. She expressed frustration that advocating for safety is often politicized and met with harsh attacks from individuals with opposing viewpoints. She emphasized that her goal is simply to ensure security, not to engage in partisan warfare.

Call for Full Commitment to the Nation

In her closing remarks, Graziano urged Americans to be fully committed to the country, suggesting that those who are not enthusiastic about living in the United States should leave. She described the nation as a beautiful country that requires dedication from its citizens. Graziano argued that half-hearted commitment is unacceptable and that true patriotism involves supporting the safety and stability of the community. Her comments reflect a broader sentiment among some reality television stars who are increasingly vocal about political issues and national identity.