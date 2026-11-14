Mob of ‘teenage terrorists’ on dirt bikes torment NYC drivers in shocking video

The chaotic scene erupted on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head on Wednesday, with footage captured by one of the culprits themselves showing roughly a dozen teens going ballistic on a white Honda CRV.

The chaotic scene erupted on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head on Wednesday, with footage captured by one of the culprits themselves showing roughly a dozen maniacs swarming a white Honda CR-V.When the light turned green, the CR-V driver ran over a blue bike that an obnoxious rider was trying to use to block the car.

The menace himself wasn’t hit. The group then sped after the car as the hoodlum behind the camera ridiculously screamed: “Yo! Hanky got hit! ” No arrests have been made, but the NYPD borough commander, Assistant Chief John Buttacavoli, warned the attackers that consequences are coming.

Also read NYC law firm and tech hub partner to offer free legal counsel to entrepreneurs, new businesses

“We know who you are, and you will be getting a knock on your door very soon,” he said at a Thursday press conference alongside Borough President Vito Fossella and Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon. “They descend upon drivers who are just going about their business . . .

They’re jackals, they’re teenage terrorists,” McMahon said. The Wednesday incident struck a chord with locals who are sick and tired of the swarms of teens recklessly weaving their“This violent behavior has gotten out of hand because of the laws that came out of Albany over the last several years,” Reilly told The Post. He specifically blamed the Raise the Age law, which lifted the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

Advertisement

It was signed into law in 2017 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Reilly also pointed to the 2020 repeal of a 175-year-old state law that made it illegal for two or more people to wear masks while congregating in public. Reilly announced Thursday that he plans to introduce new legislation in January to tackle the underage bikers.

The bill would hold parents civilly responsible for minors caught engaging in “reckless and dangerous riding of e-bikes, mopeds, ATV and other covered motorized vehicles,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Hopefully this will be enough to have parents take accountability and let their kids know that their actions and behavior have consequences,” he said.