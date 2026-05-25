Mob Killing: How a Decade-Long Feud Led to a Savage Attack on Shamus Hussain

The news text explores the background to a mob killing that took place at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire. It reveals a long-standing feud between the Hussain and Khan families, which escalated after a car reversed into the home of Shamus Hussain's sister and led to a confrontation the day before his murder.

Armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats, the mob surged forward one by one - baying for blood. Footage shows their victim, 39-year-old Shamus Hussain , buckling under the weight of the first blow.

Out of view of the camera, he was savagely beaten before being stabbed twice in the back, inflicting fatal injuries. The sickening mob killing unfolded on the evening of July 12 last year at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire - which had been busy with locals enjoying warm summer weather.

Following a six-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, Saqlain Ali, 22, Basit Ali, 32, Sakeb Ali Khan, 33, and Zeeshan Khan, 19, were all found guilty of murder, while two other men - Asim Akram, 21, and Faizaan Akram, 19 - were convicted of manslaughter. On Monday, they were jailed for a combined total of 75 years.

The deeply disturbing CCTV footage of Mr Hussain's final moments makes one thing clear: the father of five was backing away from his attackers and posed no immediate physical threat. So what on earth drove them to kill him with such savagery? Using court documents and local records, the Daily Mail has pieced together a timeline of events leading up to the killing





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Mob Killing Feud Shamus Hussain Crow Nest Park West Yorkshire CCTV Footage Murder Manslaughter Timeline Of Events Pilgrim Drive Pilgrim Crescent Fish And Chip Shop Axe Anti-Psychotic Medication

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Decade‑Long Family Feud Ends in Mob Murder at Dewsbury ParkFour men were convicted of murdering Shamus Hussain after a violent clash rooted in a ten‑year feud between the Hussain and Khan‑Ali families culminated in a brutal park attack, leading to a combined 75‑year jail sentence.

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