Moana's New Song 'Along The Way' by Lin-Manuel Miranda: Release Dates, Album Details, and More

Discover the latest updates on 'Moana', including the release of the new song 'Along The Way', the upcoming album 'Moana: Voices Across The Ocean', and the live-action movie's trailer. Plus, catch up on other entertainment news, such as the new streaming home for a Sony Pictures comedy, the release date for an untitled Stranger Things movie, the villain teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the introduction of Art the Clown in Dead by Daylight, and Dwayne Johnson's Moana announcement.

The highly anticipated song from Disney 's ' Moana ', titled ' Along The Way ', has been released with much fanfare. Written by the renowned composer Lin-Manuel Miranda , known for his work on 'Hamilton', the song is a delightful addition to the movie's already stellar soundtrack.

The music video for 'Along The Way', performed by the full soundtrack, will be released on June 26, 2026, with the Deluxe version set to hit the shelves on July 8, 2026. The Original Score will follow suit on July 10, 2026. Miranda has expressed his joy in working on the song, stating, 'It was such a joy to drop back into the world of 'Moana' again and write 'Along The Way.

' Auliʻi and Catherine's voices blend so beautifully, and writing for Dwayne as Maui is just pure fun. I'm grateful that we were able to create something special for this brand-new version of our wayfinder's story.

' Following the theatrical debut of 'Moana', a special album inspired by the movie and the Pacific, titled 'Moana: Voices Across The Ocean', will be available digitally on July 31, 2026. This album will comprise 15 tracks, including 14 original songs and one cover song, from Pacific artists representing seven islands and cultures. The album is executively produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and Kayla Fa'amaligi.

'Along The Way' is now available for streaming on popular platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Meanwhile, in other entertainment news, Sony Pictures' comedy movie starring Sofia Vergara and Katy Perry has found a new streaming home on Netflix. An untitled movie from the creators of 'Stranger Things' has locked its release date, with Paramount confirming the update.

The upcoming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has teased its powerful villain in its new synopsis, with the first teaser trailer offering a glimpse at several key characters. The horror game 'Dead by Daylight' is set to introduce Terrifier's Art the Clown as a new playable character. In a major announcement, Dwayne Johnson has revealed details about the live-action adaptation of 'Moana', which is steadily approaching its release date.

The final trailer for Disney's live-action 'Moana' has been released, offering a closer look at the Dwayne Johnson-led movie





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Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes New Song for Live-Action ‘Moana,’ Titled ‘Along the Way,’ Featuring Both ‘Moana’ ActressesLin-Manuel Miranda has written a new song for Live-Action 'Moana,' titled 'Along the Way,' with both 'Moana' actresses performing.

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Disney's Live-Action Moana to Feature New Song "Along the Way" by Lin-Manuel MirandaDisney's upcoming live-action remake of Moana, set for release on July 10, 2026, will include a brand-new original song titled "Along the Way," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song will be performed by Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the animated Moana, Catherine Lagaʻaia, the new live-action Moana, and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. This addition continues a trend of Disney incorporating new music into its live-action adaptations, often with an eye toward Academy Award recognition. The film retains the beloved original soundtrack while introducing this new musical piece meant to symbolize the journey of Moana and Maui. Director Thomas Kail described the concept as a "musical conversation" between the two Moanas, allowing Cravalho to "pass the baton" to Lagaʻaia. The remake, part of Disney's broader live-action strategy, stars a diverse cast and is scheduled for a summer 2026 release.

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